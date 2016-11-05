​11 entrances to copy (perfect for small budgets)

We all know the importance of having beautiful interior spaces, like a relaxing living room, a chic guest bathroom, and even a stylish home office (you never know when you’re going to be giving a tour to a new guest, right?).
But in addition to keeping our interior spaces and exterior areas (such as the porch and garden) picture perfect, we can’t overlook the entrance into our homes, whether it’s the front door or the sliding door that opens up onto the back yard.
But don’t be worried if most of your style budget for the year is already spent – these 11 entrance examples we’re looking at today present easy (and cost-effective) design tips, whether it’s materials, colours, or décor pieces.
Take a look!
See how the simple additions of a wooden deck and timber pergola can beautifully frame that entrance. And the additions of lush plants along the sides don’t hurt either, of course.
We think that these potted pretties go a long way in adding both style and softness to this front entrance. And the great thing is that potters are available in such a wide variety of styles, colours, sizes, etc.
Which ones would you pick for your entrance?
How about these contemporary stepping stones doing a slight curve on their way to the front door?
See our selection of brilliant selection of gardeners and landscape architects here on homify to help give you the garden/exterior spaces that you’re dreaming of.
Careful attention needs to be paid when it comes to your door(s) as well. We think this wooden door is simply superb, and contrasts so beautifully with the light stones of the façade.
Never underestimate the power of floor tiles and what they can do for your front entrance. Just see how the warm, earth-toned tiles here complement the brick wall and timber-clad door.
You don’t need hectares of flowers to spruce up that entrance. This front area opted for a simple bedding (made oh-so-charming by a pebble outline) and two potted plants, yet looks ultra magnificent.
The winning touches here? Take your pick: the miniature garden on the roof; the tropical plants lining the front path; the ultra modern door with its sleek and steel handle… What other elements here stand out for you?
Notice the powerful contrast achieved in our 8th example by combining sleek white colours and charcoal-toned hues with each other. The monochrome look can spice up just about any scene or space, so why not give it a go at your entrance(s)?
Gardens and potted plants are simply to die for, but it’s that elegant climber in this entrance above that really makes this scene picture perfect. Just imagine what climbing plants and vines you can use back home to frame your entrance (just be sure to keep it neatly trimmed and maintained at all times).
To really set your entrance apart from your neighbours, we recommend a striking water feature, such as a fountain or a fish pond (which are both, fortunately, available for a variety of pocket-friendly prices). That should really get guests’ attention upon entering your house
Our last tip is probably the simplest: a new coat of paint for your door, this time in an eye-catching colour that will really make it stand out.
Notice how powerfully that ocean-blue tone of the doors above offsets with the earthy colours of the façade’s stones.
To help style up your entrance, we are taking a look at: 6 Perfect Front Door Materials.