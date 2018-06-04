With rising property prices and a shaky economy, building a small house could be the answer when it comes to finding a suitable home in South Africa.

Not only does building from scratch mean that all personal preferences are taken into account and a dream home can evolve in a just a few months, but time can be taken to really decide what those personal preferences are.

There are certain factors to take into account, however, when looking at the cost of building a small house.

1. The cost of the land that the house will be built on.

2. The cost of preparing for construction as the land will need to be levelled.

3. Re-zoning, building plan and inspection costs.

4. Electricity, water and other infrastructure costs.

5. Labour, equipment and contractor costs for building.

6. Building material costs.

Once these costs have been budgeted for, there are incredible and creative ways to build and own the best house on the block.