A Home of Sleek White Beauty

Today, homify 360° takes us all the way to Cascais, Portugal, where architectural firm Empty Space introduce us to a contemporary structure that is the embodiment of modern design. Concrete and steel come together to form a creation that is not only powerful, but also a constant dialogue between form and function.

Listening to the client’s request of creating a structure that will comfortably house two people (one able bodied, the other disabled), the professionals started their planning. The outcome? A sleek design that is not only a sight of beauty, but also a dwelling that illustrates the uniqueness of what can be achieved when inspiration strikes.