How to design the perfect flat (with no design or home improvement skills!)

An attic is one of the most useful and underrated rooms in any home. It might be a small space but in certain designs of house it is a space that would otherwise be wasted. It is especially beneficial when the overall size of the house is rather small, and a bonus can be found on the upper level.

An attic can have many different uses and may undergo several different connotations. It is a great space for a meditation area, walk-in wardrobe, study or guest room, but sometimes the space in beneficent enough to accommodate an entire apartment in itself.

Whether hoping to create a private space for a son or daughter, furnish a flat to rent out, or make the best of an attic apartment as home, let's look at how to design a perfect attic flat.