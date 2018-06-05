How to make your bedroom more romantic

A bedroom is a place of solace, escape, relaxation, sleep and intimacy, which is why having a beautiful bedroom is so necessary. It resembles an inviting warmth, exudes style and has a calming effect on the mind, body and soul. It is a sanctuary from the busy working world, a place of dreams and comfort, while providing that space to recharge our batteries throughout the weekend so we can be fresh to face the world again at the start of the week.
Bedrooms are the ultimate reflection of personal taste and style, while taking into consideration the size of the room and the space available for extra luxury items, a bedroom can be that piece of paradise we all need. Who wouldn't want a safe escape filled with all their favourite things and of course many soft pillows to just enjoy while you drift off to sleep?
A basic function of a bedroom is to supply a comfortable place to sleep, but who says that your bedroom needs to have a boring bed? This piece of furniture is welcoming, inviting and oh so luxurious in all aspects. The entire room has a beauty to it, providing that safe haven within the home.
The bedroom in the example is quite generously spaced out, but the focal point here is certainly the soft colours maintained throughout this dreamy production. Every corner exudes the effortless comfort and style, remaining timeless and elegant through the neutral use of greys and jade.
The ambience of this fabulous designer room idea has romance, quality and style written all over it. This elegant bedroom with a bed that blends in so well with the décor was certainly expertly mapped out to be both aesthetically pleasing and chic, while being functional in every way possible.
The incorporation of a chaise longue or lounger in the bedroom provides an extra charm, there's something old fashioned about it, yet it just adds luxury and opulence to a bedroom, using the extra space available in a functional way, rather than let it go to waste.
A chaise longue can be included in many different ways, from the foot of the bed for a romantic completion of the room to a statement piece at the window, allowing for the inhabitant of the bedroom to spend hours lounging around reading a good book, doubling up as a day bed in some instances.
This additional decorative piece of furniture can make a beneficial yet charming seating area. But the options are really endless depending on the décor of the room, the space available and really is a personal testament of taste.
A dressing table seems to have come a long way from the vintage designs of a bygone era, where brides were often gifted solid heirloom furniture as part of tradition. So while traditional ideas have largely fallen by the way side, we now see dressing tables included in a room with a different edge to them.
The dressing table of today is not necessarily part of a bedroom set and can be a completely bold statement piece with striking colours or dramatic design, while maintaining the modern and minimalist look seen today in the home.
The storage space is a functional must have in a bedroom with the luxury of space. In some decorative ideas, vintage dressing tables can be included, creating a fusion of old era style with modern and minimalist bedroom furniture. Antiques are not a thing of the past or something that your grandmother loves, there may be potential in restoring those family artefacts after all!
Creating a romantic bedroom is obviously more than just the furniture and functionality of the room, a rather integral part of designing a amorous boudoir is the use of mood lighting, including it in the layout of the bedroom and allowing it to add a touch of class.
While natural sunlight is of utmost importance in the bedroom and should be used in all its glory as a setting throughout the day, sunlight does change dependent on the time of day and the season. Natural light sets the tone for appreciating the beauty of nature during the day and the awesomeness of the sky and moon at night.
However, adding a romantic element with a magnificent chandelier, provides that light which is altogether warm, appealing and inviting. The example here has a stunning chandelier that adds to the brilliance of the room, making that statement of illumination, while not detracting from the romantic look and feel.
The use of neutral tones in the creation of a bedroom is the most ideal, it allows for adaptability dependent on mood just adding some brightness if you feel like mixing it up a little. An overall neutral setting with relaxing and calm colours makes for an inviting bedroom.
Natural tones such as mocha, chocolate of coffee exude warmth, making anyone want to spend extra time in their pyjamas on a weekend morning or try and spend a few extra minutes enjoying the comfort of the bed just before heading to work.
Making use of darker shades however will not make a bedroom less inviting, but will add a dramatic effect, while the use of pastels and paler hues and tones allow for a more feminine and delicate effect. Whatever your fancy is, a bedroom wall is the perfect place to express it and even investigate ideas which you feel may work.
A creative romantic atmosphere in a bedroom cannot be complete without the inclusion of velvety, silky and warm bed linens. High quality materials and fashion forward designs using anything from high thread count cotton or calming cashmere or even some lovely lace elegance will make any bed the place to be.
The example of bed linen here is a subtle shade of teal that shows off a simple elegance, nothing too over the top, yet it remains hypnotic in its allure. Working well with the palette and tone of the room, it is also an attraction of its own.
The colour may not be a first choice for some, but once a bedroom is dressed up in top form like this, teal may not be such a bad idea! It surely provides that romantic ambience that any bed or bedroom for that matter requires. Who wouldn't want to fall asleep and drift off to dreamland in this romantic setting?
