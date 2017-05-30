Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Gardening: 16 easy DIY ways to create your dream garden

Leigh Leigh
Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't love the idea of getting their hands dirty and improving the beautiful garden or patio we have to call our own? These tips and tricks might give you a bit of the inspiration you need to get started on a nice gardening, home improvement or woodworking project!

There are so many beautiful garden designs to be inspired by, but often we don't have enough time or energy to create a garden of our dreams. We also may not have the money to employ the help of a skilled professional who can assist us in landscaping our garden so that it looks immaculate.

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you 16 little changes and additions that you can make to your garden, which will transform it into a dream design that looks like it comes out of the pages of a magazine.

Are you ready to take a look?

1. It's all about the lighting

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

You garden can be dramatically improved by strategically placed lights. Use soft little lights throughout the exterior space to illuminate the details and designs, giving it a fairytale quality.

2. Add a firepit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

A cost-effective way to alter the entire mood of your garden is to add a firepit. This creates a wonderful focal point, where family and friends can gather around for warmth or simply to enjoy the dancing flames.

In South Africa, a braai is another option, creating an outdoor cooking area that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Have a look at these 9 braais you're going to fall in love with for inspiration.

3. Add a vertical garden

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

If your garden is small or if you want to go for a more modern design, make the most of your vertical space! Build a vertical garden or add herb boxes to the wall in your garden for a very sophisticated and edgy design, like we see in the image.

This design also shows us how we can paint a wall in our garden black, turning it into a chalkboard where the herbs and plants can be named without permanently changing the wall.

4. A real outdoor kitchen

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Take the braai concept one step further and install a full-on outdoor kitchen and dining area. It will expand your living space to the outdoors, giving more room to work with. You'll also be able to keep an eye on the kids while they play in the garden while you're cooking.

5. An outdoor living area

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

You can also add some benches, chairs and a table or two to a garden to create a stylish and cosy outdoor living space. Add cushions and rugs to this area for comfort and warmth, which can be packed away inside whenever you are not making use of this space.

6. Build a wooden deck

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Wood enhances any space, whether it is the interior or exterior. In this design, we can see how a wooden deck creates the perfect surface area for a dining area, a living area or even for sun loungers. This is a comfortable and durable material, which will last in all weather conditions. It is also earthy and slightly rustic, working in harmony with the natural surrounds.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Accessorise

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern Garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Don't be afraid to add some delightful decor and design elements to your garden area including artwork, sculptures, pot plants and cushions. This is an area that should feature as much personality and charm as your interior space.

8. Hurricane lamps

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Hurricane lamps are a great addition to an outdoor garden area, providing this space with a soft glow in the evening, which is as functional as it is stylish.

The glass also protects the flame so that it won't be blown out in the wind!

9. Build a pergola

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

This is one of the easiest ways to transform a garden area, especially if you're on a budget. You can also do it yourself.

As we can see in this image, a pergola brings a wonderful warmth and charm to a garden, while serving as a little shelter too. 

Have a look at how to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.

10. Maximise the plants and flowers

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

One of the simplest ways to enhance your garden is to use the natural elements to your advantage. Plant colourful and beautiful flowers, add lush trees and introduce gorgeous plants. Pair with some white or grey stones for an edgy look and feel.

11. Add a swimming pool

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style garden Green
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

A swimming pool is a wonderful addition to any South African garden, especially in the summer months. It provides the perfect spot for cooling down, hosting pool parties, swimming laps for fitness and health or playing with the kids.

Have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

12. Some serenity

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Create a quiet little spot in your garden where you can gather your thoughts and simply enjoy the nature that surrounds you. This design, for example, creates the perfect area for meditating or doing yoga or simply relaxing in the sunshine.

13. Or add a tub

Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

If you can't fit a swimming pool in your garden, why not add a hot tub?

This is a wonderful and relaxing element that will provide hours of peace and quiet. You can also have spa parties where friends and family can enjoy the warm water and the bubbles.

14. Impress with a water feature

Kompletter Garten St. Goarshausen, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern Garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

Not only does a water feature look very stylish and sophisticated, but the sound of a water feature brings a very serene and calming element to a garden.

15. A spot for the children

VICTORIAN, Minik Ev Minik Ev Garden Swings & play sets
Minik Ev

Minik Ev
Minik Ev
Minik Ev

If you have children or friends and family who have children, make sure that your garden caters to them. Invest in toys or swings for the garden and make sure the grass is well-maintained so there's plenty of space for them to run around.

16. Sunlight

jardim vertical, Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical

Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical

While you want to have a little bit of shade and shelter available so that you can enjoy your garden no matter what the weather, remember to make the absolute most of the fresh air and sunshine. Keep spaces in the garden free of roofs or shelter, allowing the sunlight to flow!

Also have a look at these tips for making a garden overnight.

9 small bathroom challenges and how to solve them

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks