A 25 square metre home built with a tiny budget

Today we are going to visit Paris, where interior architect professionals Blackstones have created a very cosy and stylish little 25 square metre home that is as multi-functional as it is gorgeous.

As we explore every square centimetre of this little home, we will see how it is a studio apartment, yet it features so many different elements that you would never even realise just how small this space is.

These designers are experts when it comes to creating savvy and multi-functional designs out of very little space. They are also completely on-point when it comes to proving that dynamite comes in small packages.

Are you ready to explore this little spot?