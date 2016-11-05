A 25 square metre home built with a tiny budget

Today we are going to visit Paris, where interior architect professionals Blackstones have created a very cosy and stylish little 25 square metre home that is as multi-functional as it is gorgeous.
As we explore every square centimetre of this little home, we will see how it is a studio apartment, yet it features so many different elements that you would never even realise just how small this space is.
These designers are experts when it comes to creating savvy and multi-functional designs out of very little space. They are also completely on-point when it comes to proving that dynamite comes in small packages.
Are you ready to explore this little spot?
From this angle, we can see that this is a small home, with a bedroom and a living room that are in one, compact space.
The rooms are subtly separated, however, by a white sliding door that can be opened to create a feeling of spaciousness and closed for some privacy.
We can see that the designers have gone for neutral and subtle tones including light wooden floors, soft grey walls and grey finishes. This creates a cosy little haven that is warm and enveloping.
From this angle, we can see how each area of the room has more than enough space, despite the limited square metres.
The designers have managed to achieve this by opting for the most functional of items throughout the home. The living room features a simple sofa, coffee table and patterned rug while the bedroom features a bed, a bedside table and a little armchair.
When you don't have too much space to work with, a minimalist design is a great option. Choose only the most functional of items, which can double up as design features. The rug is a great example, bringing warmth and homeliness to the living room, while adding some colour and energy to the space.
The living room flows into an open plan kitchen and dining area, where there is more than enough space for cooking food, enjoying breakfast or hosting friends for dinner.
The kitchen features a stylish breakfast bar, which creates a subtle division between the cooking area and the rest of the home—a great design tip! Remember that in a small home, you want to avoid building walls, which will constrict the flow and take up valuable floor space.
The neutral colour palette in the living area is enhanced by a few bright pieces of furniture as well as a gorgeous vase of sunflowers. This adds a bit of vibrancy to the space, distracting from the size.
One of the best ways to enhance a small home is to add as much natural light as possible. Invest in skylights, large glass windows and glass doors too if possible. When sunlight flows into your home throughout the day, it immediately brightens it up, making it look that much more spacious and light.
Dimming lights in the ceiling, lamps, lanterns and even candles can also add a wonderful soft glow to a small home, creating ambiance and style. These soft lights will also work to illuminate the details of the interior design, again distracting from the size of a space.
We end off our tour in the very stylish bathroom, which features plenty of storage space where all personal products such as soaps and shampoos can be stored neatly away. This is very important in a small bathroom!
The designers have created shelves in the niche of the wall as well as drawers underneath the sink, allowing for bathroom products to be kept out of sight or on display if need be, while still very accessible.
The modern features finish this room off, creating a stylish little spot where the resident of this home can get ready to start the day.
Tip: Add textured tiles to your shower for a grand and gorgeous bathroom look and feel.
