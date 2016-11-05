A small home with simple and affordable ideas for you to copy

A 60 square metre apartment in Paris that we are going to explore today is the epitome of style and finesse. What's more is that it didn't always look this way!
Designed by interior architect professionals Blackstones, this is a home that used to look cramped, crowded and run down. It has now been transformed into a stylish and sophisticated spot that any vogue individual or couple would live in.
This project is a great example of how trendy and appealing a small home can be as well as how with a little bit of creativity and innovation, you can create a beautiful little spot that is simply award-winning.
Let's take a look!
This apartment is incredibly appealing, right from the get go.
It is small, with the living area flowing into one another and an abundance of natural light. The designers have gone for an open plan design, ensuring that they maximise every square inch of floor space.
A bright blue wall brings character and charm to this little home, which otherwise features predominantly neutral tones including a light wooden floor. The furniture is also striking and bold, with bright cushions and bold and vibrant dining room chairs.
Pot plants have also been added to the home, connecting it flawlessly and subtly with the outdoor spaces.
But the home didn't always look like this. In fact, let's take a look at what it looked like before the intervention…
In this image, we can see how dark and dingy this home was before the intervention with old-fashioned linoleum floors and furniture that is dowdy and outdated.
Despite the large glass windows and doors, this room also feels very dark and dingy. It's apparent that it's a small home and honestly, feels quite depressing.
The designers ensured that they completely opened the home up, creating an interior that it is warm, light, bright and appealing.
The choice of a neutral colour palette including light wooden floors, white ceilings and a touch of grey and blue makes for a very serene, peaceful and cosy little haven. You'll also notice that there are plenty of lamps and lights throughout the hallway, living room and dining room. This ensures that even at night, the home features a wonderful soft glow, a beautiful ambiance and the feeling of spaciousness.
You'll also notice that decor items have been carefully selected to enhance the space, without overwhelming it. In a small area, you don't want it to become littered with objects and items.
The kitchen is incredibly modern and savvy with plenty of natural light as well as soft lamps and lanterns, which enhance this trendy cooking space.
The designers have utilised the length of the kitchen space, building a long kitchen counter along the entire length of the space, freeing up floor space.
There is also a little dining nook, where the family can come together over a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal.
The bedroom in the previous home was a hideous space that surely didn't create an oasis of calm and tranquility for the family.
There are clothes everywhere, for starters! The storage space isn't being utilised, which makes this space seem smaller than it already is.
The tatty wallpaper and dark furniture doesn't make for a very appealing or savvy bedroom space.
Now this is a bedroom that we could get used to!
The neutral tones of white and grey work in harmony with the light wooden furniture, creating a very peaceful space.
Storage space has also been maximised, giving this room and a clean and minimalist look and feel.
Tip: Invest in savvy bedside lamps next to your bed for a functional tool so you can read your book in the evening. It will also give your home a lovely, soft glow.
The nursery in this home is simply stunning and worth popping our heads into.
What is most noticeable is how the wall art enhances this beautiful and earthy space, giving it a touch of character and charm—a great design tip!
The bathroom before the intervention was simply horrifying, with chipped paint, an exposed geyser and bottles of detergent everywhere.
Your bathroom is meant to be a quiet and savvy place where you can relax after a long day or prepare yourself for the day ahead. This is not a place where you can do this!
In this image, we can also see how the hideous bathroom was littered with razors, shampoos, deodorant and other personal items. If you were a guest in this bathroom, you wouldn't even know where to start!
The features are also very old-fashioned—the bath is even yellowing slightly.
This new and improved modern bathroom features a minimalist design, with smart storage solutions so that all personal items can be stored neatly away.
The designers have re-tiled the bathroom and have included wonderful, modern features that are very beautiful, chic and stylish.
The soft beige tiles work in harmony with the mosaic patterned tiles we see in the shower—a great example of a simple and sophisticated design!
