A small home with simple and affordable ideas for you to copy

A 60 square metre apartment in Paris that we are going to explore today is the epitome of style and finesse. What's more is that it didn't always look this way!

Designed by interior architect professionals Blackstones, this is a home that used to look cramped, crowded and run down. It has now been transformed into a stylish and sophisticated spot that any vogue individual or couple would live in.

This project is a great example of how trendy and appealing a small home can be as well as how with a little bit of creativity and innovation, you can create a beautiful little spot that is simply award-winning.

Let's take a look!