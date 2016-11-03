12 tricks to make small houses look modern

Houses in general are becoming smaller and smaller, due to the pressures of urbanisation and the economic benefits homes with limited dimensions hold for us. In addition, we are all becoming more and more aware of our impact on the environment and our consumption habits, therefore living simpler has a lot of appeal.

Small houses represent a challenge to decorative level, however. This is especially true when it comes to the arrangement of furniture, accessories and accurate colours that all require a little research and creativity. New trends offer many alternatives that are perfect for small spaces, so before buying any furniture, you should know what is appropriate for your space.

Today on homify we want to show you 12 modern tips to decorate rooms with only a few square meters. You may feel discourage when you see you only have a little space to work with, but these solutions are all simple, inexpensive and easy to implement. Join us to explore the options for your own small home.