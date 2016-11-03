12 tricks to make small houses look modern

Houses in general are becoming smaller and smaller, due to the pressures of urbanisation and the economic benefits homes with limited dimensions hold for us. In addition, we are all becoming more and more aware of our impact on the environment and our consumption habits, therefore living simpler has a lot of appeal.
Small houses represent a challenge to decorative level, however. This is especially true when it comes to the arrangement of furniture, accessories and accurate colours that all require a little research and creativity. New trends offer many alternatives that are perfect for small spaces, so before buying any furniture, you should know what is appropriate for your space.
Today on homify we want to show you 12 modern tips to decorate rooms with only a few square meters. You may feel discourage when you see you only have a little space to work with, but these solutions are all simple, inexpensive and easy to implement. Join us to explore the options for your own small home.
Light colours in small spaces are essential. See that white predominates the space and then add some colour to moderate the room in a modern way, with a sofa, rug or cushions.
In a small kitchen, the best way to make it look spacious enough is in terms of cabinets and adding a good sense of distribution in the space.
This small bathroom seems much larger thanks to several factors. Firstly in terms of lighting, the designers placed multiple points of light to add amplitude. We can also see that the predominant colour is white, but there are also beautiful details in black and a third mirror that occupies much of the wall. This certainly brings a lot of visual depth.
This kitchen looks like it is found in a studio apartment or house, as it serves as the main island and dining at the same time, with the lighting from various angles adding depth in a small space.
This tip is not only functional but also related to modern decor. Inside the closet door we can see an organiser that will allow you to save space and keep everything neat and in place.
If you have no place in the room for a large wardrobe, you can opt for this idea, to tailor shelves on the walls creating a deep space and thus taking advantage of the space in an ingenious way.
The decor is here is a modern minimalist style that fits perfectly in a small house, with its unique space segmented with the basic and necessary furniture.
These white tiles are very modern, and ideal for an industrial-style decor and fall very well in a small bathroom since the effect adds spaciousness, whilst not forgetting the clear tones and the essential mirror.
It is common for small houses to have a unique space for the living room and kitchen, the best for this is to keep the open concept, without walls or partitions that make the place seem smaller.
In small spaces, the best you can do is to add furniture that may have more than one use, for example, the counter of the kitchen, which serves as a dining room or even as a mini bar.
Natural light is the best ally in small spaces, as it not only allows for better lighting, but also ensures proper ventilation and also gives the feeling of being in an open space.
This tip is perfect for modern decor, minimalist style and simplistic features, such as we saw gain popularity in 2016. In addition to aesthetics, you can give different purposes to the feature and only need few materials to build it.
Now, we hope you like our tips for decorating your small, modern home, and would like to present you with some more inspiration in the form of this: small, smart and thrifty home with 10 tips for you to copy.