Woodworking/DIY: 19 easy wooden decks for your garden or patio

If you're fond of woodworking and a good bit of DIY, you'll probably want to copy one of these wooden decks—which are easy and look awesome.

Anyone who is fortunate enough to have a garden space at home knows what a privilege such an amenity can be, but we also know that it comes with the need for gardening, home improvement and woodworking skills that we quite simply don't all have. Naturally, those of us so lucky to have one, also want to optimise the space's potential. Regardless of whether you have a large or small garden, and whether it's in the city or the countryside, there are a few staples that can work in any space. One of those is the installation of a deck.

Any professional in the business can tell you the reason why decking is a classic garden addition or feature, which is that natural wood just never goes out of style and always looks phenomenal. Plus, it's not at all difficult to install! If you've been considering adding decking to your gardening master plan, take a look at these amazing styles and see which would suit your space that best, then start measuring and get ready to install the deck of your dreams. Let's begin with our list of wonderful decking solutions…