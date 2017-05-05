Woodworking/DIY: 19 easy wooden decks for your garden or patio

If you're fond of woodworking and a good bit of DIY, you'll probably want to copy one of these wooden decks—which are easy and look awesome.
Anyone who is fortunate enough to have a garden space at home knows what a privilege such an amenity can be, but we also know that it comes with the need for gardening, home improvement and woodworking skills that we quite simply don't all have. Naturally, those of us so lucky to have one, also want to optimise the space's potential. Regardless of whether you have a large or small garden, and whether it's in the city or the countryside, there are a few staples that can work in any space. One of those is the installation of a deck.
Any professional in the business can tell you the reason why decking is a classic garden addition or feature, which is that natural wood just never goes out of style and always looks phenomenal. Plus, it's not at all difficult to install! If you've been considering adding decking to your gardening master plan, take a look at these amazing styles and see which would suit your space that best, then start measuring and get ready to install the deck of your dreams. Let's begin with our list of wonderful decking solutions…
A small square of decking makes a perfect patio area and can be installed in hours.
Rooftop gardens look contemporary and cool when finished with a deck. Transform an underutilised rooftop area into an additional living space in no time at all.
What would a deck be without the addition of plants and vegetation? Grey decking looks great when complemented by some vibrant potted plants.
A richly coloured stain on your decking will instantly add bags of style. Just look at this rich red stain that warms up the space.
Balconies are ideal for decking as they have crisp edges to work to.
Decking contrasts perfectly with bricks and other stone patio materials.
In a minimalist setting, warm wooden decking really stands out.
Small courtyards look super high-end when they have dark wood decking in place.
You don't need to add a lot of decking to make a big impression. This small terrace is just darling, and will not set you back very much.
Ultra dark wood makes for a sophisticated style of decking that's extremely hard to beat.
Decking that integrates with your home is something really special, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Skinny strip decking adds a Mediterranean feel to a garden, especially when contrasted with white walls.
White-washed decking is perfect for joining to an all-white exterior.
With wood being so adaptable, decking will complement any other garden material, such as stone.
A quick and easy way to add some height to your garden, a decked terrace is ideal for al fresco dining.
Decking can mimic interior design schemes to make your home and garden really cohesive.
You don't have to opt for solid decking! Smaller patches look great when interspersed with stones.
Placed next to wooden fencing panels, decking adds to a more organic feeling garden.
Decking can transform narrow spaces into beautifully curated, extra garden areas.
These decking ideas sure do have us inspired to improve our gardens, whether it be large lawns or small garden designs. We hope this inspirational list did the same for you!