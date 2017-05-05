Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking/DIY: 19 easy wooden decks for your garden or patio

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Terrazza del Notaio, studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani
Loading admin actions …

If you're fond of woodworking and a good bit of DIY, you'll probably want to copy one of these wooden decks—which are easy and look awesome. 

Anyone who is fortunate enough to have a garden space at home knows what a privilege such an amenity can be, but we also know that it comes with the need for gardening, home improvement and woodworking skills that we quite simply don't all have. Naturally, those of us so lucky to have one, also want to optimise the space's potential. Regardless of whether you have a large or small garden, and whether it's in the city or the countryside, there are a few staples that can work in any space. One of those is the installation of a deck. 

Any professional in the business can tell you the reason why decking is a classic garden addition or feature, which is that natural wood just never goes out of style and always looks phenomenal. Plus, it's not at all difficult to install! If you've been considering adding decking to your gardening master plan, take a look at these amazing styles and see which would suit your space that best, then start measuring and get ready to install the deck of your dreams. Let's begin with our list of wonderful decking solutions…

1. Start small

Small town garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Small town garden

homify
homify
homify

A small square of decking makes a perfect patio area and can be installed in hours.

2. Rooftop

Ipe hardwood decking Greenmans Yard Patios
Greenmans Yard

Ipe hardwood decking

Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard

Rooftop gardens look contemporary and cool when finished with a deck. Transform an underutilised rooftop area into an additional living space in no time at all. 

3. Natural elements

Grasnden, London, Scenario Architecture Patios
Scenario Architecture

Grasnden, London

Scenario Architecture
Scenario Architecture
Scenario Architecture

What would a deck be without the addition of plants and vegetation? Grey decking looks great when complemented by some vibrant potted plants.

4. Stain

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

A richly coloured stain on your decking will instantly add bags of style. Just look at this rich red stain that warms up the space.

5. A balcony deck

Contemporary Home, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Patios
The Bazeley Partnership

Contemporary Home, Bude, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Balconies are ideal for decking as they have crisp edges to work to.

6. Contrasts with stone

Garapa Decking from Russwood Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking Classic style garden
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

Garapa Decking from Russwood

Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking

Decking contrasts perfectly with bricks and other stone patio materials.

7. Minimalism

Roof Deck / Decking Unique Landscapes Patios
Unique Landscapes

Roof Deck / Decking

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

In a minimalist setting, warm wooden decking really stands out.

8. For the smaller spaces

Basement garden space. Greenmans Yard Patios
Greenmans Yard

Basement garden space.

Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard

Small courtyards look super high-end when they have dark wood decking in place.

9. Cute and charming

​Highgrove Cabin 40 mm timber 576cm x300 cm. constructed on decking homify Study/office
homify

​Highgrove Cabin 40 mm timber 576cm x300 cm. constructed on decking

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to add a lot of decking to make a big impression. This small terrace is just darling, and will not set you back very much. 

10. Deep and dark

House 2, New Delhi, India, Morphogenesis Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Morphogenesis

House 2, New Delhi, India

Morphogenesis
Morphogenesis
Morphogenesis

Ultra dark wood makes for a sophisticated style of decking that's extremely hard to beat.

11. Integration

​The Sunshine Beach House, Shaun Lockyer Architects Patios
Shaun Lockyer Architects

​The Sunshine Beach House

Shaun Lockyer Architects
Shaun Lockyer Architects
Shaun Lockyer Architects

Decking that integrates with your home is something really special, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor spaces.

12. Narrow lines

Terrazza del Notaio, studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani
studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani

studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani
studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani
studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani

Skinny strip decking adds a Mediterranean feel to a garden, especially when contrasted with white walls.

13. Keeping it all white

The Cranford Refurb homify Patios
homify

The Cranford Refurb

homify
homify
homify

White-washed decking is perfect for joining to an all-white exterior.

14. Complement to others

Indoor-outdoor fluidity MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern Garden indoor,outdoor,garden
MyLandscapes Garden Design

Indoor-outdoor fluidity

MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

With wood being so adaptable, decking will complement any other garden material, such as stone.

15. Diner's paradise

Decking project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Decking project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

A quick and easy way to add some height to your garden, a decked terrace is ideal for al fresco dining.

16. Following the interior

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern living room
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Decking can mimic interior design schemes to make your home and garden really cohesive.

17. Patchwork

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Modern Garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

Communal Gardens, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

You don't have to opt for solid decking! Smaller patches look great when interspersed with stones.

18. Wooden atmosphere

Decking project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garage/shed
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Decking project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Placed next to wooden fencing panels, decking adds to a more organic feeling garden.

19. Creating more garden space

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Decking can transform narrow spaces into beautifully curated, extra garden areas.

These decking ideas sure do have us inspired to improve our gardens, whether it be large lawns or small garden designs. We hope this inspirational list did the same for you!

Which of these decking ideas did you enjoy the most?

