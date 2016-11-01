From bland to beautiful: a Port Elizabeth home transformation

On the windy East Coast of South Africa, we find an exceptional before and after project for your perusal today. Exhibiting the best of local talent, we will see how a bland and boring old beach condo in Port Elizabeth is transformed into a stunning and stylish holiday home that anyone would envy.

The talented interior designers and decorators involved in this project come from her Oscar Designs, a company based in the Friendly City as well. This group of creatives are known for their exceptional renovation work and the superb interiors they create. As we will see today, this apartment is no exception to this reputation. We are sure you will agree that the transformation of this flat has made worlds of improvement. Let's explore this project!