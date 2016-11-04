Horror gallery: 23 pictures of completely disgusting kitchens

At homify, we love showing you beautiful interior designs, fabulous architecture and top-notch decor. Often this can involve some serious before and after photographs, where we saw horrific homes transform into modern masterpieces.

The kitchen is one room in the house that we see undergo changes most often. This is because as technology in the kitchen space changes as well as the way that families interact with one another, kitchen designs become quite outdated quite quickly. While we can make our own small changes to update this room in the house regularly, we may need to seek advice from top design professionals too every now and then.

Today, we are going to explore 22 completely outdated, old-fashioned and disgusting kitchens so that you truly get a sense of how important it is to look after this room in the house. Just be warned, some may leave you feeling quite horrified!