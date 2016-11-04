Your browser is out-of-date.

Horror gallery: 23 pictures of completely disgusting kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME
At homify, we love showing you beautiful interior designs, fabulous architecture and top-notch decor. Often this can involve some serious before and after photographs, where we saw horrific homes transform into modern masterpieces.

The kitchen is one room in the house that we see undergo changes most often. This is because as technology in the kitchen space changes as well as the way that families interact with one another, kitchen designs become quite outdated quite quickly. While we can make our own small changes to update this room in the house regularly, we may need to seek advice from top design professionals too every now and then.

Today, we are going to explore 22 completely outdated, old-fashioned and disgusting kitchens so that you truly get a sense of how important it is to look after this room in the house. Just be warned, some may leave you feeling quite horrified!

1. That colour scheme—seriously?

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

2. Build a kitchen that flows onto the rest of the home so that you have a spacious, light and bright area for the whole family

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

After exploring these awful kitchens, you may want to look at some more modern and trendy designs. Have a look at these 40 kitchen styles to leave you speechless.

3. Dull colours with bright neon ceiling lights that create an uncomfortable ambiance

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

4. A kitchen converted from a cramped and old-fashioned room into a modern and slick design

reforma de apartamento em Ipanema, Margareth Salles
Margareth Salles

Margareth Salles
Margareth Salles
Margareth Salles

5. This is a homely kitchen but it is very outdated

Antes e depois da cozinha de Emily Henderson, Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

6. Empty spaces and clinical colours make for a kitchen with no heart or soul

Cozinha para uma chef de cozinha, Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores

Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores

7. By not utilising storage space you end up with a kitchen cluttered with cutlery, crockery and utensils

Before Left Hand Side Boss Custom Kitchens (PTY)LTD
Boss Custom Kitchens (PTY)LTD

Before Left Hand Side

Boss Custom Kitchens (PTY)LTD
Boss Custom Kitchens (PTY)LTD
Boss Custom Kitchens (PTY)LTD

8. This run-down and abandoned home featured a room that barely resembled a kitchen

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

9. Lack of light and dark wooden floors make even the biggest of kitchens look dingy

미니멀한 자연주의 감성주택, 33평 주택리모델링, 로하디자인
로하디자인

로하디자인
로하디자인
로하디자인

10. This kitchen is homely but is in need of a modern twist.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A lot of work goes into the building of a kitchen—it can look like a disaster zone during the remodeling or construction

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Visible pipes running down the walls don't make for a very attractive cooking area

32평 초원대림아파트 리모델링 , 디자인브리드
디자인브리드

디자인브리드
디자인브리드
디자인브리드

13. If a kitchen or home isn't looked after or well-maintained, it can end up looking like this

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Your kitchen should have a bit of colour and charm in it, unlike this bland space

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. This is a disaster zone of pipes, wires and tools

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

16. While colour and charm are important, choose colours that complement one another

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

17. In this kitchen, we can see how the colours and tones clash, creating a very unappealing space

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

18. The space in this kitchen could be better utilised with a kitchen island or a breakfast bar

Reforma integral en Santa Pola (Urb. Marbella), Novodeco
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

19. Update the accessories in your kitchen for convenience and trend so you don't get stuck in the dark ages

Réhabilitation d'une usine à Argenteuil, Alice Bizien
Alice Bizien

Alice Bizien
Alice Bizien
Alice Bizien

20. Invest in plenty of natural light however possible when designing your kitchen

REFORMA EN PISO SAGRADA FAMILIA,APARTAMENTOS TURISTICOS CALLES SERDENYA,MERIDIANA, REFORNOVA2009
REFORNOVA2009

REFORNOVA2009
REFORNOVA2009
REFORNOVA2009

21. Keep your kitchen well-cleaned and looked after so you don't end up with this horror show

Reforma Integral Piso en Gijón, 2 Mar Construcciones HNOS. VINCELLE LLAMEDO S.L.
2 Mar Construcciones HNOS. VINCELLE LLAMEDO S.L.

2 Mar Construcciones HNOS. VINCELLE LLAMEDO S.L.
2 Mar Construcciones HNOS. VINCELLE LLAMEDO S.L.
2 Mar Construcciones HNOS. VINCELLE LLAMEDO S.L.

22. Also ensure that every element has a home in your kitchen so that it stays tidy, clean and organised

rénovation et création, SAS ACCTIF DESIGN
SAS ACCTIF DESIGN

SAS ACCTIF DESIGN
SAS ACCTIF DESIGN
SAS ACCTIF DESIGN

23. A cramped and crowded kitchen with no space to move

Çalışma 1, FMS Mobilya Deco
FMS Mobilya Deco

FMS Mobilya Deco
FMS Mobilya Deco
FMS Mobilya Deco
11 easy home upgrades that cost less than R500
Which kitchen do you think is the worst?

