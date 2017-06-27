DIY: how to makeover a boring balcony in two-steps

You can actually transform your entire balcony (and your live along with it) by taking some relatively simple steps… and no, you don't need to bust out the woodworking skills.

Apartments have a major disadvantage of very little outdoor space; there are no gardens and fresh air is limited, but there's no reason you can't have a balcony of your own in a small space—it may just take a little bit of time and effort to complete. In this before and after feature, we visit a balcony that went from dull and dreary to lively and comfortable. It’s now a petite garden filled with charm and elegance, and we cannot wait to begin exploring!