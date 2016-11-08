10 pools perfect for small yards

With summer fast approaching, you may be looking for some creative ways to cool off this season. Well, today we're taking a look at the best potential swimming pools for your home, guaranteed to help you beat the heat. Although there is nothing like the ocean and seaside to make you feel revitalised, a crowded beach is probably not ideal for privacy and of course family friendly fun. These pools however are an awesome way to take a splash in style, and with these 10 perfect pools, you’re sure to find something to suit your small yard.