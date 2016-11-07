The cosy surprise behind big walls

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a contemporary home filled with chic modernity and exceptional detail. The architects incorporated some gorgeous décor elements, such as an inviting swimming pool, modern kitchen and comfortable living area. We simply cannot wait to enjoy the ultra-sleek style and sophisticated features that have been included in this fantastic home filled with charm and elegance! Let’s begin our tour of the inspirational modern home!
The concrete façade of this lovely modern home has strong lines and sharp angles, making this beautiful one-storey house a dreamy and sophisticated feature from the street. The simple soft beige façade, is attractive and neutral, blending perfectly with the other homes in the neighbourhood. The strong exterior wall ensures that the residents of this home will enjoy their privacy. So no need to worry about prying eyes on those extremely hot summer days! It's a home without much of a design fuss, but wait until you can enjoy the comfort of the interior.
A spacious modern home would not be complete without the addition of a warm and friendly outdoor area. This outdoor dining area is a perfect spot for those breakfasts in the sun, or how about those balmy nights when dining in the fresh air would be a comfortable alternative. The addition of large, grey planters incorporates a welcome touch of greenery to this relaxing zone in the sun. And with the pool just a few metres away, going back indoors might be a dreaded. The terrace is spacious and perfect for entertaining and socialising.
This long and narrow swimming pool is a fantastic addition to this modern home, the blue mosaic tiles includes a magical Mediterranean inspired décor to this outdoor area. This pool design is spacious and comfortable, a perfect choice for a modern home, allowing residents of the home and visitors to enjoy the refreshing feature on a warm summer day. The black lounge chairs incorporates an elegant comfort to the area, while maintaining the sleek and modern look of the home.
The modern and minimalist design of this living room is comfortable and attractive from all angles. It’s an interior that enjoys contemporary décor. The black furniture and rug adds a sophisticated edge to the interior, and the cosy vibe is accentuated through the fresh flowers, natural lighting and all-white walls and floor. It’s an updated version of old fashioned monochrome style, but the home is simply amazing from all angles.
A stunning kitchen is the final room in this elegant home to be featured in this Ideabook. The kitchen has is ultra-modern in décor, with super sleek, black kitchen cabinets and virtually seamless minimalist metal handles. The stainless steel appliances are another fantastic feature for a contemporary appearance. The freestanding charcoal concrete island is both functional and practical, working as an extra counter area as well as an informal dining space for those quick meals with family and friends. The kitchen of this home is a striking design, and is our favourite room in this modern home.