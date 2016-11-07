The cosy surprise behind big walls

A stunning kitchen is the final room in this elegant home to be featured in this Ideabook. The kitchen has is ultra-modern in décor, with super sleek, black kitchen cabinets and virtually seamless minimalist metal handles. The stainless steel appliances are another fantastic feature for a contemporary appearance. The freestanding charcoal concrete island is both functional and practical, working as an extra counter area as well as an informal dining space for those quick meals with family and friends. The kitchen of this home is a striking design, and is our favourite room in this modern home. If you loved this modern home, then you'll adore: A gorgeous but simple Johannesburg home with something for everyone.