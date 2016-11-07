10 rustic houses that will make your heart beat faster

There are a few houses that evoke our senses when we pass by or visit the residents. These houses usually have a fantastic exterior, complete with elegance and drama, that makes us feel comfortable and completely at home. In this Ideabook, we admire 10 fantastic homes that are amazing rustic dreams, with textured materials, simple design, and attractive facades taking centre stage. The architects of these unbelievable homes ensured that the fantastic surroundings were included in the décor, and we cannot wait to see the results!