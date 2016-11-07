10 rustic houses that will make your heart beat faster

There are a few houses that evoke our senses when we pass by or visit the residents. These houses usually have a fantastic exterior, complete with elegance and drama, that makes us feel comfortable and completely at home. In this Ideabook, we admire 10 fantastic homes that are amazing rustic dreams, with textured materials, simple design, and attractive facades taking centre stage. The architects of these unbelievable homes ensured that the fantastic surroundings were included in the décor, and we cannot wait to see the results!
This rustic home has a bit more of a modern take. The architecture is definitely simple and traditional, but there are some elegant sophisticated features added to the façade with wood, concrete and exposed brick walls creating a comfortable environment. The home has a cute essence of a country-loving cottage.
This house definitely has a distinctive design. The wood and stone construction is charming and attractive, with so many gorgeous components and details included in the design and detail. The home is aesthetically appealing and attractive to anyone who visits is, and its lush mountain top location makes the panoramic views another sensational sight!
The next home we visit has a beautiful farm style kitchen. It’s filled with wood, classic charm and traditional rustic features. The kitchen creates a unique and cosy environment, with the addition of wooden cabinets and ceiling as well as the hanging pots and pans accentuating a rustic and charming atmosphere.
If you are lucky enough to live in a home with a fantastic and attractive scenery, then a balcony or terrace is a must-have feature! This covered terrace extends the front of the house, allowing the garden and fresh air to be enjoyed too. It’s not an idea for a rustic home only, modern homes with stunning skyline views could do well with this decorative element too.
This beautiful home has a sense of traditional incorporated into the design by the addition of materials such as brick and wood. It adds elegance to the exterior of your home, for an eye-catching effect from the street.
A rustic home surrounded by the beauty of nature is amazing. Just imagine the sound of streams flowing, birds chirping and the fresh air that will become part of your home environment. This lovely cabin has a wooden exterior, but the gorgeous glazing allows the exterior atmosphere to have a welcoming effect on the home too. Just take it all in!
Wood is one of the most common materials included in the rustic home décor. The addition of wood beams is elegant, durable and charming, while also emphasizing the natural character and style of the home décor. Wooden beams are an awesome choice for your ceiling, regardless of the shape.
Imagine this is your forever home, would you ever want to leave? The home combines traditional aspects such as the thatched roof with some modern design features like gorgeous glazing for a fantastic and enchanting effect. The design is proudly Dutch and we wish we could see more. It's an update on the old cottage in the woods, and we adore it from all perspectives.
The rustic bedroom décor is comfortable, classic and definitely attractive. This bedroom utilises a neutral colour décor of light wood as well as beige and all-white elements to make it charming and cosy. It a lovely addition to a home that enjoys shabby chic effects as well as warm and inviting design.
While floating stairs may be a modern home feature, this has a rustic touch that makes it the perfectly complementary element to a home in the city or charming country cottage. It’s an awesome way to blend sleek and modern décor with simple rustic aspects, adding a dramatic contrast to a contemporary styled home. The dark wood is an excellent décor choice too. If you loved these rustic inspired homes, then these 20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours are inspirational.