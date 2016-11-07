Your browser is out-of-date.

10 rustic houses that will make your heart beat faster

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Australian Rainforest Retreat, Woodlands Rainforest Retreat Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
There are a few houses that evoke our senses when we pass by or visit the residents. These houses usually have a fantastic exterior, complete with elegance and drama, that makes us feel comfortable and completely at home. In this Ideabook, we admire 10 fantastic homes that are amazing rustic dreams, with textured materials, simple design, and attractive facades taking centre stage. The architects of these unbelievable homes ensured that the fantastic surroundings were included in the décor, and we cannot wait to see the results!

1. The lovely cottage

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style house Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

This rustic home has a bit more of a modern take. The architecture is definitely simple and traditional, but there are some elegant sophisticated features added to the façade with wood, concrete and exposed brick walls creating a comfortable environment. The home has a cute essence of a country-loving cottage.

2. Original charm

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

This house definitely has a distinctive design. The wood and stone construction is charming and attractive, with so many gorgeous components and details included in the design and detail. The home is aesthetically appealing and attractive to anyone who visits is, and its lush mountain top location makes the panoramic views another sensational sight!

3. Farm style kitchen

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

The next home we visit has a beautiful farm style kitchen. It’s filled with wood, classic charm and traditional rustic features. The kitchen creates a unique and cosy environment, with the addition of wooden cabinets and ceiling as well as the hanging pots and pans accentuating a rustic and charming atmosphere.

4. Terrace views

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

If you are lucky enough to live in a home with a fantastic and attractive scenery, then a balcony or terrace is a must-have feature! This covered terrace extends the front of the house, allowing the garden and fresh air to be enjoyed too. It’s not an idea for a rustic home only, modern homes with stunning skyline views could do well with this decorative element too.

5. Something colonial

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Rustic style house
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

This beautiful home has a sense of traditional incorporated into the design by the addition of materials such as brick and wood. It adds elegance to the exterior of your home, for an eye-catching effect from the street.

6. Cabin in the woods

Australian Rainforest Retreat, Woodlands Rainforest Retreat Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Australian Rainforest Retreat

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

A rustic home surrounded by the beauty of nature is amazing. Just imagine the sound of streams flowing, birds chirping and the fresh air that will become part of your home environment. This lovely cabin has a wooden exterior, but the gorgeous glazing allows the exterior atmosphere to have a welcoming effect on the home too. Just take it all in!

7. Wooden ceiling

Casa Laje de Pedra, Finkelstein Arquitetos Finkelstein Arquitetos Living room
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Wood is one of the most common materials included in the rustic home décor. The addition of wood beams is elegant, durable and charming, while also emphasizing the natural character and style of the home décor. Wooden beams are an awesome choice for your ceiling, regardless of the shape.

8. Enchanting

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

Imagine this is your forever home, would you ever want to leave? The home combines traditional aspects such as the thatched roof with some modern design features like gorgeous glazing for a fantastic and enchanting effect. The design is proudly Dutch and we wish we could see more. It's an update on the old cottage in the woods, and we adore it from all perspectives.

9. Bedroom

CASA PIADENA - CREMONA, Laura Sardano Laura Sardano Rustic style bedroom
Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

The rustic bedroom décor is comfortable, classic and definitely attractive. This bedroom utilises a neutral colour décor of light wood as well as beige and all-white elements to make it charming and cosy. It a lovely addition to a home that enjoys shabby chic effects as well as warm and inviting design.

10. The floating detail

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

While floating stairs may be a modern home feature, this has a rustic touch that makes it the perfectly complementary element to a home in the city or charming country cottage. It’s an awesome way to blend sleek and modern décor with simple rustic aspects, adding a dramatic contrast to a contemporary styled home. The dark wood is an excellent décor choice too. If you loved these rustic inspired homes, then these 20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours are inspirational.

Cheap but beautiful: a 67 square metre house
Would you go for a rustic decor in your home?

