14 braais you'll want this summer

Summer is pumping through South Africa at the moment with the hot months calling for afternoons outside in the sunshine with the smell of braai along with the sound of friends and families enjoying themselves. This is the best time to watch the kids playing in the garden, catch up with your favourite people in the fresh air and host social engagements with much more space available thanks to the exterior areas.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 14 summer braais that will inspire and delight you as you consider how to have the perfect summer with a delicious cooking element that also enhances the design of your garden.

You'll never use your indoor kitchen again!