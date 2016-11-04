14 braais you'll want this summer

Summer is pumping through South Africa at the moment with the hot months calling for afternoons outside in the sunshine with the smell of braai along with the sound of friends and families enjoying themselves. This is the best time to watch the kids playing in the garden, catch up with your favourite people in the fresh air and host social engagements with much more space available thanks to the exterior areas.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 14 summer braais that will inspire and delight you as you consider how to have the perfect summer with a delicious cooking element that also enhances the design of your garden.
You'll never use your indoor kitchen again!
This rustic design is the perfect element for the garden, bringing a very natural and earthy twist to a braai design.
Create a covered outdoor braai area with a dining area and you'll have a whole new space for entertaining and enjoying that freshly braaied food!
Nothing quite says modern and minimalist than a braai that is suspended from the ceiling.
Store all of the wood for your braai like design professionals Raddi Architects have done here. This look and feel packs quite a punch.
If you have the garden space, build a braai that features everything you could possibly need and you'll never have to go back inside.
This option is easy to move around while still having shelves for condiments and braai tools.
Your braai should be a place that friends and family gather around, which is why this design is so on point.
This quirky braai looks like a bird house in the garden, showing that you can afford to be a little bit creative with your braai designs.
With a braai like this, you'll be able to braai vegetables, different types of meats and even marshmellows all at the same time. You may just need some help!
A portable braai like this allows you to enjoy the experience of the braai just about anywhere.
Make sure that your braai is in the most optimal position, allowing you to enjoy the surrounding views or your beautiful garden.
This cutting-edge braai looks like it's from the future! Bring in a sleek and minimalist design and you'll have a braai that is the envy of the neighbourhood.
You're allowed to have a braai area with some colour, personality and charm. You're also more likely to spend time here if it's a space where you feel comfortable and relaxed.
This traditional braai brings a beautiful country-style look and feel to the garden area, creating a very enchanting outdoor cooking spot.
Also look at: How to build a braai in 8 easy steps.