Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 braais you'll want this summer

Leigh Leigh
Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Loading admin actions …

Summer is pumping through South Africa at the moment with the hot months calling for afternoons outside in the sunshine with the smell of braai along with the sound of friends and families enjoying themselves. This is the best time to watch the kids playing in the garden, catch up with your favourite people in the fresh air and host social engagements with much more space available thanks to the exterior areas.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 14 summer braais that will inspire and delight you as you consider how to have the perfect summer with a delicious cooking element that also enhances the design of your garden.

You'll never use your indoor kitchen again!

1. Rustic meets functional

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

This rustic design is the perfect element for the garden, bringing a very natural and earthy twist to a braai design.

2. An outdoor kitchen

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Create a covered outdoor braai area with a dining area and you'll have a whole new space for entertaining and enjoying that freshly braaied food!

3. Go for unique and modern designs

Foyers d'extérieurs, Braseros, Buchers, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fire pits & barbecues
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Nothing quite says modern and minimalist than a braai that is suspended from the ceiling.

4. Traditional meets unique

rehabilitación integral de masia, para turismo rural, raddi ARQUITECTES raddi ARQUITECTES Garden Fire pits & barbecues
raddi ARQUITECTES

raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES

Store all of the wood for your braai like design professionals Raddi Architects have done here. This look and feel packs quite a punch.

5. Have everything that you need

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

If you have the garden space, build a braai that features everything you could possibly need and you'll never have to go back inside.

6. The stand-alone braai

Invicta Barbekü, 1001Keyif.com 1001Keyif.com Garden Fire pits & barbecues
1001Keyif.com

1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com

This option is easy to move around while still having shelves for condiments and braai tools.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A focal point

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH

Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH

Your braai should be a place that friends and family gather around, which is why this design is so on point.

8. Go for a theme

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

This quirky braai looks like a bird house in the garden, showing that you can afford to be a little bit creative with your braai designs.

9. Cook for many

Терраса-Взлетная полоса, Bureau GN Bureau GN Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Bureau GN

Bureau GN
Bureau GN
Bureau GN

With a braai like this, you'll be able to braai vegetables, different types of meats and even marshmellows all at the same time. You may just need some help!

10. Take it anywhere

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

A portable braai like this allows you to enjoy the experience of the braai just about anywhere.

11. Maximise the views

Barbecue Pleek 66i, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr Garden Fire pits & barbecues
chemoa.fr

chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr

Make sure that your braai is in the most optimal position, allowing you to enjoy the surrounding views or your beautiful garden.

12. Go for a sleek design

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Soc Bou

Soc Bou
Soc Bou
Soc Bou

This cutting-edge braai looks like it's from the future! Bring in a sleek and minimalist design and you'll have a braai that is the envy of the neighbourhood.

13. Introduce some charm

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

You're allowed to have a braai area with some colour, personality and charm. You're also more likely to spend time here if it's a space where you feel comfortable and relaxed.

14.Country-style

Buiten Koken, Toen=Hier Toen=Hier Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Toen=Hier

Toen=Hier
Toen=Hier
Toen=Hier

This traditional braai brings a beautiful country-style look and feel to the garden area, creating a very enchanting outdoor cooking spot.

Also look at: How to build a braai in 8 easy steps.

How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way
Which is your favourite braai?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks