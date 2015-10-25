​A Seriously Chic Villa

Today on homify 360° we set foot in Italy. Coming to us from Italian-based De Vivo Home Design is a remarkable villa that encompasses a striking blend between classical and rustic style with some light modern touches to pleasing effect.

Exuding both a homey vibe, as well as a passion for good and elegant taste, the Apulia Villa is the perfect home for the busy family, as well as the ideal getaway spot.

Radiating a soft, cool aura that just makes you want to walk around barefoot, the Apulia Villa is sure to relax anybody who lays eyes on her delightful aesthetics.