13 ideas that will make a small house look modern (and stylish)

The best way to add some style to your small home is to think about accessories and elements that create a tranquil environment. Think of using neutral or light shades as well as simple textiles and florals, plaids or stripes for an exquisite effect.

Rugs are a great way to incorporate warmth into a home, while also creating a welcome environment. Natural light creates a cosy environment and you interior designers recommend neutral colour furniture. This can be integrated with a vibrant colour for an effectively attractive décor.