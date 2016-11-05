Between white and modern style: a fairytale apartment

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a sensationally sleek and modern apartment with some fantastic features. The simple use of white furniture, furnishings and appliances adds a chic effect to the interior, while accentuating the brilliance of the illumination and natural sunshine that enters the home. The architects of this gorgeous apartment have utilised the spacious environment wisely, creating a home that is open, honest and attractive. But, let’s take a closer look for inspiration and admiration!
Here we see an opposite perspective of the living room. The white walls enhances the space, while the addition of the gorgeous lighting creates a home filled with lovely character and personality. The décor may be limited, but that allows for the room to look large and uncluttered, a must-have effect in any modern apartment.
The entrance and hallway to this apartment is open and welcoming. There’s a cosy effect too, which is enhanced by the wooden flooring and all-white furniture. You may at first think that this home has a minimalistdécor, but a closer look, shows that this home is excellently attractive and comfortable. Each corner of the home has been perfectly illuminated, so there are no dark corners lurking around.
The open plan living arrangement allows the kitchen to be easily accessible from the living room. The all-white furnishings and walls are a superb choice to keep this kitchen looking modern and attractive for many years. The kitchen cabinets are elegant and country inspired, while the appliances are sleek and contemporary. The combination of white and steel is simple yet effective, and we cannot wait to explore this apartment further.
The bedroom also has a simple style, with very little extra décor added to the space. The upholstered bed and two wooden bedside tables are the only adornments, and the neutral colour along with the wood is an excellent choice.
This children’s’ bedroom has a spacious layout and welcoming modern design. The incorporation of red, white and blue is simple, but definitely makes a statement in the style. It’s a great choice for your little boys’ room.
The master bathroom is modern and elegant, with a luxurious décor and neutral colour scheme making up the design. The gorgeous large mirror and lovely lighting is a great way to add drama to the bathroom, while the transparent shower is a gorgeous choice too. But wait, there’s more!
The bathroom includes a bath tub too, so whether you need a revitalising shower to start the day, or a lovely soak in the tub at the end of the day, this bathroom has something for everyone.
The guest bathroom has a lovely mosaic design that adds style and elegance to the home too. The parquet flooring creates a lively and elegant effect that is warm and welcoming too. It's very different to the décor of the master bathroom, but it's charming too.