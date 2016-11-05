​8 bathroom design fails we need to stop right now

It is no secret that the bathroom is one of the most used rooms in any house. Just think about how much time you spend in there, and we’re not just referring to when you answer nature’s calls: showering, shaving, brushing teeth, giving yourself a pep talk in the mirror (don’t feel bad if you do this, it’s perfectly normal).

With all the importance that a household bathroom holds, it is no wonder that every little touch-up to the space is a task that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

So, whether a complete bathroom overhaul is in your future, or you’re just considering doing a small change here and there, let’s take a look at 8 of the most common bathroom design mistakes that most of us are making – and how to avoid them.