The Yin Yang House

In this homify 360° we take a look at a stunning architectural creation, located in São Roque that looks like it walked out of a museum of contemporary artwork and settled in a suburban neighbourhood.

Brought to us by the masterminds at Portuguese firm Urban Core, we delve into a piece that is most exceptional in its modern field.

With sharp edges, strong features, clear window glazing and a strong clash of white and dark exterior, this house is sure to please any admirer of architectural design, modern or otherwise.