We understand the need for more space, whether it’s a guest bedroom, a dining area, or just extra legroom in general. But we also know that money doesn’t grow on trees, and that adding a serious extension to a house can cost a pretty penny. But should you not want to alter the façade of your house with heavy-duty home improvement, we have some great news for you.

Stylish, stunning, and practical garden outbuildings are fast becoming the new trend to gaining some extra space at home (or rather, right next to your home). Have a quiet little home office, an art studio, or a play room for the kids without any home builder bringing a sledgehammer near your house.

Let’s see some beautiful imagery for inspiration, shall we?