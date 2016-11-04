Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 ways to make your home bigger—without calling builders

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Study/office
We understand the need for more space, whether it’s a guest bedroom, a dining area, or just extra legroom in general. But we also know that money doesn’t grow on trees, and that adding a serious extension to a house can cost a pretty penny. But should you not want to alter the façade of your house with heavy-duty home improvement, we have some great news for you. 

Stylish, stunning, and practical garden outbuildings are fast becoming the new trend to gaining some extra space at home (or rather, right next to your home). Have a quiet little home office, an art studio, or a play room for the kids without any home builder bringing a sledgehammer near your house. 

Let’s see some beautiful imagery for inspiration, shall we?

1. Keen for an adults-only retreat? Wouldn’t this garden room be perfect?

2. If you’re working from home, we recommend this modish structure for that professional-yet-elegant look.

3. Or how about this timber structure for a quiet yoga/meditation studio out in the garden?

4. This design makes it look like an extra house – a perfect spot for your overnight guests.

5. Another superb idea for a home office – this time with a little deck ideal for coffee breaks.

6. These container-style structures are just so stunning! How about one for your own art studio?

7. We thinks this extra room’s style makes it look oh-so-charming and quaint.

8. Can’t you see yourself getting fit and fab in your own private Pilates studio?

9. A little structure like this for a playroom is sure to keep the kids happy while minimising your house’s clutter.

10. With these glass doors folding open, there is no need to feel cramped or cluttered in your new garden room.

11. How about this timber-panelled structure? A garden shed has never ever looked this stylish.

12. If you have the space, then by all means opt for this extra large model for your own personal reading/relaxation room.

13. See how little space a garden room can take up? There are still lots of lawn space available for the kids and dogs to tire themselves out.

14. A garden building can also add a beautiful aesthetic to your yard.

15. Imagine the fun in decorating that garden room (painting, picking furniture, etc.) – it’s like styling up your house, but with much less work!

Before you start dreaming away about wallpapers and window treatment, first take a look at the 13 interior design mistakes you need to stop making (right now!).

14 braais you'll want this summer
What would you use your garden room for?

