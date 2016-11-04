​This couple created a beautiful home in only 30m²

Yes, you read that correctly: 30 m² was all that was used for a beautiful apartment. Pure proof once again that lots of style is not necessarily exclusive to lots of space.

When it comes to living in smaller spaces, a good head for design and functionality is crucial. There is the problem of clutter, of being mobile, of living comfortably, and (of course) of ensuring adequate style and beauty.

So, how did the designers and homeowners of this abode manage to accomplish it? Clever tricks like low walls, lighting, colours, and materials all played their parts with perfection, as you will see right now…