​This couple created a beautiful home in only 30m²

Yes, you read that correctly: 30 m² was all that was used for a beautiful apartment. Pure proof once again that lots of style is not necessarily exclusive to lots of space.
When it comes to living in smaller spaces, a good head for design and functionality is crucial. There is the problem of clutter, of being mobile, of living comfortably, and (of course) of ensuring adequate style and beauty.
So, how did the designers and homeowners of this abode manage to accomplish it? Clever tricks like low walls, lighting, colours, and materials all played their parts with perfection, as you will see right now…
The open-plan layout is nothing new to interior design and architecture. However, it still requires some clever thinking and creative designing to make this type of layout work.
Here we can see how the kitchen (complete with an informal dining space) and living room share the open floor, without either one being too tight or cramped.
Notice the soft neutral tones that aid in the visual spaciousness and cleanliness of the room; the minimum amount of décor used to focus more on the open spaces; and the abundance of lighting (both natural and artificial) that keeps away any sign of gloominess.
The bedroom is a mere few feet away from the open living area; in fact, it’s placed against the same wall as the sofa.
Windows have been inserted into the one interior wall; quite unusual, but it really helps in small spaces to avoid a feeling of claustrophobia. Plus, when some privacy is required in the bedroom, all it takes is the lowering of the window treatment to completely cut the bedroom off from the living area. Easy peasy!
Notice the small details that all attest to the modern style, like the wall lighting. Not only do these bring in some contemporary touches to the scene, but they also ensure a clean layout due to their size and colour.
A U-shaped kitchen is a very popular choice for dividing the kitchen with the adjoining space in an open layout. However, as it can tend to have a “boxed-in” look, some accents and/or décor are necessary.
Don’t you just love how the sleek steel appliances contrast with the crisp-white countertop? And how the counter doubles up as a breakfast bar – a very effective space-saving technique?
A residence with such limited space needs all its rooms to be clever with their choice of furnishing, even the bathroom. That is why a wall-mounted cabinet was opted for: it provides effective storage space and also keeps the floor area clean, which helps with visual spaciousness.
Notice the successful use of the stainless steel towel railing, providing ample hanging space for a multitude of towels (and clothes).
A lit-up mirror frame, similar to backlighting, is both a space-saving idea and a touch of the modern style – and both work very well in this small space. Ceiling downlighters were also added to the room to ensure layered lighting, a crucial element in any house regardless of its size.
