The Ultimate Contemporary Wooden Home

This understated residential creation by a team of Russian interior architects called INT2ARCHITECTURE is creative, modern and an excellent use of a wooden design that makes an elegant, rustic and inviting home space with minimalist charm, yet with all the contemporary functions that city dwellers are so used to. The home makes use of space adequately both indoors and outdoors, while maintaining a stylish façade.

The neutral use of colour and structural style may be modified to suit the needs of the client or even family that are hoping to make this beautiful example of a home a permanent one for them. The building may work as either an actual home or even a weekend getaway space in the woods. The attractive and simple use of materials is definitely a new take on communing with nature!