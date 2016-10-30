7 storage solutions direct from South African homes

If there is one thing that we will always need more of in our homes, it's storage space. We may think we are streamlining our lives and living as simply as possible, but somehow clutter seems to get the most of us, nine times out of ten. To be fair, this is a universal problem, and you are certainly not alone in the dilemma.

Although finding sufficient storage for all of our possessions may be an equal problem the world over, the solutions we come up with or favour may be better if locally sourced. Not only is this more environmentally friendly and supportive of the local economy, but we also get the opportunity to appreciate the scope and breadth of what local designers have to offer.

Today in particular, we will be looking at 7 amazing storage solutions from local furniture and accessories company, Antwerp Creative Studio, based in Pretoria. We are certain you will enjoy these examples, not only because of their practical application possibilities, but also because of their supreme aesthetic quality.