7 storage solutions direct from South African homes

If there is one thing that we will always need more of in our homes, it's storage space. We may think we are streamlining our lives and living as simply as possible, but somehow clutter seems to get the most of us, nine times out of ten. To be fair, this is a universal problem, and you are certainly not alone in the dilemma.
Although finding sufficient storage for all of our possessions may be an equal problem the world over, the solutions we come up with or favour may be better if locally sourced. Not only is this more environmentally friendly and supportive of the local economy, but we also get the opportunity to appreciate the scope and breadth of what local designers have to offer.
Today in particular, we will be looking at 7 amazing storage solutions from local furniture and accessories company, Antwerp Creative Studio, based in Pretoria. We are certain you will enjoy these examples, not only because of their practical application possibilities, but also because of their supreme aesthetic quality.
First on our list is this impressive wall unit that will make any wine fanatic bend double with elation. This stylish ensemble has more than enough storage space for an extensive wine collection, with the additional benefit of being situated in the living room where everyone can see your valuable stash.
Here we remain in the realm of food and drink with a classy dining table, which also has a wine storage unit, and an addition mobile shelf which can remain over the table or used independently.
Now on to the bedroom, where we find a blissful atmosphere. this floating oak bed base is accompanied by integrated nightstands and headboard, producing a natural and charming ensemble.
This ingenious solution is a door which is a wine cellar in itself. This iron frame can be filled with your precious collection to allow for a wine cellar in a house which does not necessarily have room for a traditional one.
Social spaces always need not only more storage space, but also seats. This solution doubles-up to meet this demand, as this coffee table hosts crevices for matching seats that can also be used to store smaller items.
In the bathroom, we see cabinets above the sink to store towels and other toiletries. This solution, however, not only allows for tho cabinets or a few shelves, but transforms the entire wall space into storage.
Lastly, we present you with this entertainment unit which had been made from reclaimed wood, and stained to produce this rustic beauty.
Whatever your needs are and wherever you're located in the world, these South African innovations are sure to give you the: Space-saving home of your dreams.