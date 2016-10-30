Your browser is out-of-date.

7 storage solutions direct from South African homes

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
If there is one thing that we will always need more of in our homes, it's storage space. We may think we are streamlining our lives and living as simply as possible, but somehow clutter seems to get the most of us, nine times out of ten. To be fair, this is a universal problem, and you are certainly not alone in the dilemma. 

Although finding sufficient storage for all of our possessions may be an equal problem the world over, the solutions we come up with or favour may be better if locally sourced. Not only is this more environmentally friendly and supportive of the local economy, but we also get the opportunity to appreciate the scope and breadth of what local designers have to offer. 

Today in particular, we will be looking at 7 amazing storage solutions from local furniture and accessories company, Antwerp Creative Studio, based in Pretoria. We are certain you will enjoy these examples, not only because of their practical application possibilities, but also because of their supreme aesthetic quality. 

1. A wine connoisseur's dream

Rustic European Oak Wine Display Units








First on our list is this impressive wall unit that will make any wine fanatic bend double with elation. This stylish ensemble has more than enough storage space for an extensive wine collection, with the additional benefit of being situated in the living room where everyone can see your valuable stash. 

2. Dining functionality

Kiaat and Satin White Dining set








Here we remain in the realm of food and drink with a classy dining table, which also has a wine storage unit, and an addition mobile shelf which can remain over the table or used independently.

3. Bedroom bliss

Rustic Oak Floating Bed








Now on to the bedroom, where we find a blissful atmosphere. this floating oak bed base is accompanied by integrated nightstands and headboard, producing a natural and charming ensemble. 

4. Cellar door

Satin Black Metal Wine Racks








This ingenious solution is a door which is a wine cellar in itself. This iron frame can be filled with your precious collection to allow for a wine cellar in a house which does not necessarily have room for a traditional one. 

5. Living room space-saver

Stained Coffee Table with Side Tables








Social spaces always need not only more storage space, but also seats. This solution doubles-up to meet this demand, as this coffee table hosts crevices for matching seats that can also be used to store smaller items. 

6. Using every inch

Bathroom Cabinet








In the bathroom, we see cabinets above the sink to store towels and other toiletries. This solution, however, not only allows for tho cabinets or a few shelves, but transforms the entire wall space into storage. 

7. Stained and reclaimed

Floating Reclaimed Pine TV Unit








Lastly, we present you with this entertainment unit which had been made from reclaimed wood, and stained to produce this rustic beauty. 

Whatever your needs are and wherever you're located in the world, these South African innovations are sure to give you the: Space-saving home of your dreams

Which of these storage solutions was your favourite?

