A Dream Home By The Sea

Many of us would like to live at the sea side, but for a lot that is only a dream—maybe one day I can go retire there or get work in a coastal town or city. A house looking out over the sea is another dream that doesn't necessarily comes true.
To make those of us that can't live there feel better, is there the comfort that if you do live at the sea side you don't necessarily get to enjoy the beach. If you are still set on one day living there, here is a Laurence Acccosiates' house, Gwel-An-Threth, that can make you dream until you get your own dream house at the sea side.
A rather plain walkway leads up to the entrance of the house. A thin strip of garden and lower ground level separates the walkway and the house. The green of the plants stands out against the white of the walls and the grey-black of the frames around the windows and front door.
A large skylight over the front door and big windows let in some sunlight from this side of the house. Unfortunately is the large windows not good for privacy. Everyone can look in from the street, except if a brick or stone wall protects the house. To finish off a grey tiled gable roof protects everything under it's roof.
In this case is there more than one room with a view, because the glass walls and doors gives you a great view over the ocean. This looks like the front facade of the house, but unlike most houses is this one's facade not facing the street. The beautiful double story is painted in a white with grey-black frames around the windows and balcony.
The balcony has access to the interior living spaces like the living room and dining room, while the big glass doors, walls and skylights give sufficient sunlight. To access the balcony, you can use the spiral staircase set on the left side of the house.
The first or ground floor houses the bedroom and private living spaces of the residents. The veranda is also accessible via glass doors, where you can sit back on the wooden chairs or the bench just relaxing or entertain guests, while having a cool sea breeze blowing over you.
Glass is also used as a balustrade on the balcony and on the low stone walls around the veranda.
When going down the stairs you will find another nook where you can enjoy the view of the ocean and looking back you see the masterful use of stone in the facade of the foundation and probably cellar. The grass is the perfect tanning spot if you don't want to share the beach with other people.
This is an entrance that you walk into, but you don't stop until you reach the other side of the house, where you can relax with a drink in your hand on the veranda.
The entrance/hallway is open with the large windows surrounding the door. It lets in efficient sunlight and the mirror against the wall reflects the light where it is most needed. The wood of the door, decor piece and piece of wood (that give the idea of a divider) adds to the calmness that was created with the white walls. The pots of plants adds nature in front of the house, while the sea adds it on the other side.
A living room is a room that should not feel crammed in. This is usually the room where you entertain your guests and if everybody sits on each others laps, there isn't enough space.
This living room doesn't have that problem, though. The space is so big that the lounge set almost disappear. A soft off-white colour is used to paint the walls, which blends in with the cream lounge-set. A metallic arch-lamp gives some light to the living room, but the glass windows and skylight provides sunlight during the day. At night you can either stretch out on the balcony or on the couch and enjoy the beautiful starry sky.
A giant striped carpet, a low coffee table, a shelve next to the couch, a wall mounted shelve and some plants rounds of the room perfectly.
Do you like entertaining? Then this dining area is the perfect place for you. The long dark wooden dining table has at least ten beautiful white chairs for guests. Two low hanging lights light up the space over the dining table, while moonlight and sunlight shines in through the glass walls and doors during the night and day.
The dining room is in the same white as the living room and the open plan floor and minimal obstructions makes the space even bigger, while the pile of wood implies that there should be a fireplace close by.
This room can directly access the veranda or you can just open the double glass doors to let in the smell of sea salt and the sound of the roaring waves.
Only two chairs, a carpet and a wire basket (where you can put your book or cup or whatever you want down), decorates this space. From here you can watch the sea and sunset, while being protected from the natural elements outside. The minimal furniture and glass doors and walls creates the illusion that the inside and outside can be one space.
Just like the living and dining room is the bedroom painted in the same off-white colour, which makes the room look bigger than it would have with darker walls. The white bedding add to this illusion, while the pop of colour in the throw and scatter cushions creates a dynamic space.
The light brown wooden bed and bed side tables, helps to bring tranquility into the room. And lastly sunken lights in the ceiling, two bed lamps and the big windows illuminates the room during various times.
