A Dream Home By The Sea

In this case is there more than one room with a view, because the glass walls and doors gives you a great view over the ocean. This looks like the front facade of the house, but unlike most houses is this one's facade not facing the street. The beautiful double story is painted in a white with grey-black frames around the windows and balcony.

The balcony has access to the interior living spaces like the living room and dining room, while the big glass doors, walls and skylights give sufficient sunlight. To access the balcony, you can use the spiral staircase set on the left side of the house.

The first or ground floor houses the bedroom and private living spaces of the residents. The veranda is also accessible via glass doors, where you can sit back on the wooden chairs or the bench just relaxing or entertain guests, while having a cool sea breeze blowing over you.

Glass is also used as a balustrade on the balcony and on the low stone walls around the veranda.

When going down the stairs you will find another nook where you can enjoy the view of the ocean and looking back you see the masterful use of stone in the facade of the foundation and probably cellar. The grass is the perfect tanning spot if you don't want to share the beach with other people.