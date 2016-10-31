Your browser is out-of-date.

5 stunning South African kitchens

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
High gloss Dark Mahogany Kitchen , Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Black
We are always excited to bring you beautiful examples of kitchens from all around the world, but are even more enthusiastic when we can refer to local talent. Showing of the best and brightest of South African design is certainly one of our favourite activities, and today will be no different. 

Here we have a list of 5 spectacular kitchens by Ergodesigner Kitchen, a firm of kitchen planners based in Johannesburg. We have no doubt that you'll agree about the supreme aesthetic quality of these rooms, as they are all well-planned and beautifully furnished to ensure 5 kitchen spaces anyone would be more than happy to cook in. 

So, take a few minutes out of your day to sit back and enjoy this ideabook that depicts what is necessary to create a stunning kitchen. We are sure you will not be disappointed with what these 5 rooms have to offer. Let's begin!

1. Glossy finishes

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen MDF White
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project—The Hills Estate, Pretoria

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

First up, we have this extraordinary modern kitchen that brings in rustic elements. The sleek finishes of the glossy floor tiles and the stainless steel appliances are well-balanced by the red brick feature we can see to the left of the picture.

Thematic addition

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Wine cellar Wood Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project—The Hills Estate, Pretoria

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Another side of the kitchen reveals a functional bar area, complete with ultra-practical storage shelf unit for the wine collection and all necessary glasses. 

2. Country charm

Mr & Mrs Harper Kitchen project, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Harper Kitchen project

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Next up, we have an essentially modern kitchen, which also has some rustic country touches to it, and which enlivend by the indigo walls. 

Rustic details

Mr & Mrs Harper Kitchen project, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Harper Kitchen project

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Zooming in a little in the kitchen, we can see the finer details which reveal a more rustic element, such as seen in the use of reed baskets as decoration and the earth-toned backsplash tiles.

3. Retro chic

Mr & Mrs Harper Bar Area, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Wine cellar MDF Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Harper Bar Area

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Number three on our list shares many features with its predecessor, and we can certainly see that these two projects have a common designer. We can see some strong retro influences here as well. 

Colour block

Mr & Mrs Harper Bar Area, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Wine cellar Quartz Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Harper Bar Area

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

From above this kitchen's counter, we can see the colour-block design which had been used, given the countertop area a very defined appearance. 

4. Mahogany dreams

Mr & Mrs Dashe, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Dashe

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

This kitchen consists almost entirely of mahogany features, making it an extremely elegant and warm room. The white and grey features used in conjunction with this noble timber give the whole composition a country feeling

5. Dark beauty

Dark Mahogany Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Black kitchen,mahogany,white counter tops,modern,streamline,glass,aluminium,sliding doors,cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Dark Mahogany Kitchen

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Our last kitchen on the list is a contemporary dream. The use of an intense, dark wood for the cabinetry gives the room a very bold look.

Frosted glass

Dark Mahogany Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Black kitchen,mahogany,white counter tops,modern,streamline,glass,aluminium,sliding doors,cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Dark Mahogany Kitchen

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Here we can see how the white composite countertop beautifully contrasts with the dark wood, making it a dynamic proposal. In the back, we can also see the glass cabinet doors had been frosted, lending to the room an atmosphere of sophistication. 

These 5 kitchen ideas sure have us inspired, and we are certain the: Concepts will be easy to copy in your own kitchen

Which of these five kitchens did you like the most?

