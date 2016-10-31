5 stunning South African kitchens

We are always excited to bring you beautiful examples of kitchens from all around the world, but are even more enthusiastic when we can refer to local talent. Showing of the best and brightest of South African design is certainly one of our favourite activities, and today will be no different.

Here we have a list of 5 spectacular kitchens by Ergodesigner Kitchen, a firm of kitchen planners based in Johannesburg. We have no doubt that you'll agree about the supreme aesthetic quality of these rooms, as they are all well-planned and beautifully furnished to ensure 5 kitchen spaces anyone would be more than happy to cook in.

So, take a few minutes out of your day to sit back and enjoy this ideabook that depicts what is necessary to create a stunning kitchen. We are sure you will not be disappointed with what these 5 rooms have to offer. Let's begin!