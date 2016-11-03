Small kitchens: 7 great ideas to optimise the space

Is your kitchen so small that you have no idea how to exploit every centimetre functionally? Or do you just not care anymore?
Today, at homify, we are going to share some ideas with you in terms of how you can make your kitchen fit everything in it that you possibly want to accommodate. In fact this space can be so functional and so stylish that you'll never want to stop cooking.
Sometimes a little bit of ingenuity and creativity are enough to create a comfortable home that looks visually spacious. The kitchen is no exception!
All it takes is a little bit of time and dedication and you'll create a kitchen that is the heart and soul of the home.
Are you ready? Take note!
One way to take advantage of limited space in the kitchen as well as the rest of the house if the area is small, is to integrate different rooms.
As we see in this image, a long and narrow kitchen features a small dining room too. If you decide on this idea for you kitchen, pay attention to how the design and the colours of the dining room and the kitchen are the same, integrating these two spaces harmoniously.
Everything can fit into a small space with the right design. This rule applies to the kitchen too! By optimising space and maximising every square inch, you can achiever wonders.
If you have the possibility of choosing your kitchen design at this stage, we recommend that you choose one that is compact and functional, where you can perform all of the cooking tasks and activities in one or two square metres. Chat to a design professional about the possibilities available for your small kitchen.
In this picture, you can see a clear example of what a compact kitchen looks like. The work area features more than enough counter space while there is a breakfast bar too. This space features a bright and modern design too!
If you can put a breakfast bar or kitchen island in this small area, then go for it. It can be used to prepare and cook food as well as a spot for breakfast, lunch and even dinner!
The breakfast bar creates a focal point where the family can gather around and chat to one another, making for a very social environment.
In this design, the breakfast bar even houses the stove!
Have a look at these creative breakfast bars for inspiration for your own home!
A golden rule for making spaces look wider and brighter is the lighting. Natural and artificial light can amplify a space, giving the perception of much more room than there actually is.
This is a wonderful example, showing how a rustic kitchen is illuminated and enhanced by the beautiful lighting.
We've mentioned how important breakfast bars and kitchen islands are, but here we really get to see a kitchen island in action.
If you have a large, open plan living area, a kitchen island is the perfect subtle tool for separating the kitchen from the rest of the home.
A kitchen island is also multi-functional, where you can cook, store kitchen items and gather over a glass of wine.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure to see how valuable and functional these features are.
If the width and length of your kitchen walls are similar, a perimetre or L-shape design can be the right solution. These provide the space with large tabletop surfaces as well as plenty of storage space.
The shelves designed for this kind of kitchen need to be adapted to the corners, maximising the space available, as we can see in the kitchen. The result, however, is a very modern and practical kitchen.
Remember that an L-shaped kitchen allows you plenty of floor space so you could also fit a dining room table into this area.
Besides it being important to maximise every centimetre of our kitchen, it's also important to add details and elements that make us feel good, where we will be encouraged to cook and prepare dishes with love. This is also meant to be an area that is enjoyed by the whole family!
So why not add a chalkboard to the wall or some wall art with quotes or phrases that inspire you? All you need is a bit of creativity and some personality.
Have a look at this ideabook: Beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.