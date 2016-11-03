​22 pictures of modern homes for your inspiration

Looking for some tips and tricks on how to flaunt the modern style firmly yet fabulously in your own home? Then you have, indeed, come to the right place, for today we treat you to no less than 22 ultra striking images of different spaces that know just how to present visual beauty in a contemporary manner.

From kitchens to living rooms, and from bedrooms to dining spaces, these layouts, all designed by professionals in the design world, will serve to inspire you in a myriad of different ways. You might even combine different tricks from different rooms and come up with something truly unique for your own room(s) back home.

Enjoy!