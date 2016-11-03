Your browser is out-of-date.

​22 pictures of modern homes for your inspiration

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Looking for some tips and tricks on how to flaunt the modern style firmly yet fabulously in your own home? Then you have, indeed, come to the right place, for today we treat you to no less than 22 ultra striking images of different spaces that know just how to present visual beauty in a contemporary manner.

From kitchens to living rooms, and from bedrooms to dining spaces, these layouts, all designed by professionals in the design world, will serve to inspire you in a myriad of different ways. You might even combine different tricks from different rooms and come up with something truly unique for your own room(s) back home.

Enjoy!

1. The bricks and warm matte tones flaunt a stunning rustic vibe in this kitchen.

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
2. Quirky pieces and patterns can be offset with warm tones to make that space look homely and inviting.

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
3. Pops of colour in a neutral setting will inject an element of fun without degrading that elegant look.

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
4. Different patterns can work together fabulously in the same room – just don’t overdo it.

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
5. Nothing beats rattan, wood, and woven fabrics for a warm and homely feeling.

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
6. Don’t be scared to bring in a bold tone – it can make quite the statement.

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
7. Oversized elements, whether artwork or lighting pieces, can look quite opulent.

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
8. Let your wall art and furniture pieces balance out with at least one similar tone.

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
9. Of course you may add a striking rug underneath your dining space, just as long as it’s not too fluffy to restrict movement.

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
10. Notice how the cream-toned furniture and wall mirror give such an expansive look.

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
11. Bold colours go so strikingly well with patterned wallpaper.

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
12. Layers of mirrors, drapes, and fabrics bring out a luxurious look – just stop before you reach the cluttered look.

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
13. We love how this wall colour mimics the lush tones of the potted plants.

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
14. An ethnic pattern or two along with focused lighting can highlight those hues and details splendidly.

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
15. Always opt for layered lighting, especially in a working space like the kitchen.

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
16. Just see how well the patterns and colours are highlighted due to the quirky wall décor.

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
17. Contrast can look amazing, such as seen here with the soft and lush plants against the raw and hard stone.

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern Garden
18. Open, modular shelves in an open-style layout can ensure a very fluid design scheme.

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
19. The blue table and quirky rustic shelves make up a fun and eye-catching space.

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
20. A golden lamp and black-and-white artwork can bring in a touch of class.

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
21. Mix it up – patterned and plain chairs together can look very eclectic.

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
​22. Rustic and earthy materials can make even the sleekest of spaces feel warm and inviting.

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Now for what you should not be doing – have a look at these: 13 interior design mistakes you need to stop making (right now!).

Which tips will you be using for your own home?

