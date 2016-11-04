10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

So you’re in the process of revamping or upgrading your kitchen, or looking for ideas to breathe new life into your boring old cooking area? You’ve always liked the idea of an informal dining area in the kitchen for those quick meals such as breakfast. But, you aren’t too sure what options are available to suit a modern home. Well, a breakfast bar might just be the ideal solution! In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic bar ideas that can make that informal dining area in your home attractive and comfortable. There’ll be no need to bring out the table cloth, and your home will be so gorgeous too.
This is an excellent idea for a small family that love the idea of grilled food. A bar perfectly placed at your barbecue means you’ll never have to eat cold food again.
A bar is great in a home that has an open plan living area. It doubles up as a workspace for meal preparation and a dining area. If the bar is spacious enough it could replace the dining room completely. All you need to do is consider a bar height that works for you and your family.
A cantilever bar is a space saving eating area for a modern minimalist home, and the effect is simply stunning. Interior designers opt for this style when a dining room is not necessary. But, that doesn’t make this feature any less fabulous.
There’s nothing as elegant and detailed as a wood counter in a modern home. It has an attractive effect, but is practical and durable. The effect of wood can make your kitchen rustic or sleek and modern.
This beautiful rustic inspired kitchen is a great choice for any home. The neutral use of colour, proportioned spaces and brilliant informal dining bar will make this kitchen a great choice for any family.
In the open plan living space, designating the kitchen from the dining and living parts of the home is important, and that’s just what a bar would do.
A white kitchen with excellent illumination will quickly create a more comfortable environment. This kitchen has a narrow yet lengthy layout, and a bar is a perfect means to make use of the space. With a motto on the wall, this kitchen is excellently inspired!
A high bar may not be a great choice for every home, so instead opt for a standard height that’s easy to sit at and access. And with four chairs placed at the bar, it’s like having a mini-dining table in your kitchen.
There are no décor rules that confirm that a bar needs to be placed within a kitchen. This extended bar area is a great choice for an open plan living area. The idea frees up space in the kitchen, while creating a more comfortable dining area too.
By incorporating a seating area with the kitchen island you have a large table, an extended eating area and can eat just as soon as the food is done. How about adding a vibrant shade of red too? This effect will definitely be interesting in your modern kitchen.