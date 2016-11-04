10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

So you’re in the process of revamping or upgrading your kitchen, or looking for ideas to breathe new life into your boring old cooking area? You’ve always liked the idea of an informal dining area in the kitchen for those quick meals such as breakfast. But, you aren’t too sure what options are available to suit a modern home. Well, a breakfast bar might just be the ideal solution! In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic bar ideas that can make that informal dining area in your home attractive and comfortable. There’ll be no need to bring out the table cloth, and your home will be so gorgeous too.