Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
The Four Shades Concept, Mosaicnet srl Mosaicnet srl Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Loading admin actions …

So you’re in the process of revamping or upgrading your kitchen, or looking for ideas to breathe new life into your boring old cooking area? You’ve always liked the idea of an informal dining area in the kitchen for those quick meals such as breakfast. But, you aren’t too sure what options are available to suit a modern home. Well, a breakfast bar might just be the ideal solution! In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic bar ideas that can make that informal dining area in your home attractive and comfortable. There’ll be no need to bring out the table cloth, and your home will be so gorgeous too.

1. Bar-becue

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

This is an excellent idea for a small family that love the idea of grilled food. A bar perfectly placed at your barbecue means you’ll never have to eat cold food again.

2. Multifunctional space

Loft Marine Home Resort, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Living room Bricks Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

A bar is great in a home that has an open plan living area. It doubles up as a workspace for meal preparation and a dining area. If the bar is spacious enough it could replace the dining room completely. All you need to do is consider a bar height that works for you and your family.

3. Cantilever

The Four Shades Concept, Mosaicnet srl Mosaicnet srl Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Mosaicnet srl

Mosaicnet srl
Mosaicnet srl
Mosaicnet srl

A cantilever bar is a space saving eating area for a modern minimalist home, and the effect is simply stunning. Interior designers opt for this style when a dining room is not necessary. But, that doesn’t make this feature any less fabulous.

4. Wonderful wood

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Kitchen
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

There’s nothing as elegant and detailed as a wood counter in a modern home. It has an attractive effect, but is practical and durable. The effect of wood can make your kitchen rustic or sleek and modern.

5. Nothing missing

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

This beautiful rustic inspired kitchen is a great choice for any home. The neutral use of colour, proportioned spaces and brilliant informal dining bar will make this kitchen a great choice for any family.

6. Designate space

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

In the open plan living space, designating the kitchen from the dining and living parts of the home is important, and that’s just what a bar would do.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. White and illuminated

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

A white kitchen with excellent illumination will quickly create a more comfortable environment. This kitchen has a narrow yet lengthy layout, and a bar is a perfect means to make use of the space. With a motto on the wall, this kitchen is excellently inspired!

8. Useful bar

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern kitchen
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

A high bar may not be a great choice for every home, so instead opt for a standard height that’s easy to sit at and access. And with four chairs placed at the bar, it’s like having a mini-dining table in your kitchen.

9. Extend the boundaries

Projeto de arquitetura de casa junto ao mar, a3mais a3mais Modern kitchen
a3mais

a3mais
a3mais
a3mais

There are no décor rules that confirm that a bar needs to be placed within a kitchen. This extended bar area is a great choice for an open plan living area. The idea frees up space in the kitchen, while creating a more comfortable dining area too.

10. Centre island seating

RESIDENCIA 41BJ MM, r79 r79 Modern kitchen
r79

r79
r79
r79

By incorporating a seating area with the kitchen island you have a large table, an extended eating area and can eat just as soon as the food is done. How about adding a vibrant shade of red too? This effect will definitely be interesting in your modern kitchen. If you liked this Ideabook, then here are: 27 smart and low-cost ideas for your small kitchen.

Horror gallery: 23 pictures of completely disgusting kitchens
Which kitchen bar will you implement in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks