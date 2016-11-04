Your browser is out-of-date.

How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
The Lantern, Fraher and Findlay
In many countries, it is tradition to remove the shoes when entering the home. And although this might be strange to some, it’s actually a hygienic way to keep your floors clean, and is an especially great way to maintain hygiene in the home when you have small children. The problem is, where to you store your shoes at the front door? Just piling them or lining them up will look unsightly. In this Ideabook, we look at creative and fascinating ways to store the shoes in your home. This storage will be aesthetically appealing, while also keeping your home tidy.

1. Colour

Equilibre, Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier

Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier

Because shoe storage is so practical, it may be necessary to make it interesting and attractive. This vibrant electric blue hue will definitely add energy to the wall.

2. A multifunctional bench

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

If you have a large family, then there’ll never be enough storage. It may be worthwhile adding some extra storage not only for shoes, but coats and personal belongings here too. This way you won’t see clothing over each chair in the dining room, and no one can ask you where you put their phone or tablet either.

3. Basket drawers

Salle a manger villa de Founex, LAdesign
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Shoes scattered all over the floor looks ugly, cluttered and untidy. This is a simple solution for shoe storage that will keep your home comfortable. Why not add a name to each basket so each family member can have a designated storage spot in the home?

4. Stair solution

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

If you aren’t quite sure where to place your shoe storage, then think about unused corners in the home. The stairs make a great choice, it’s stylish and secret, but will definitely free up floor space too.

5. Mobile

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Storage in your home could be a lot simpler than you thought. Interior designers are making use of clothing rails more often in the home, as a shoe rack or quick fix for storing shoes, coats and even handbags, and because it’s slim and mobile, the rail won’t take up much space in your interior either.

6. Drawer solution

Commode basse avec miroir, A-A Dimension SARL
A-A Dimension SARL

A-A Dimension SARL
A-A Dimension SARL
A-A Dimension SARL

Drawers are another awesome choice to keep your minimalist styled home free from clutter, and can also be used for shoe storage. There’s no need to trip over your teen’s takkies anymore! A simple and light wood unit is ideal for any home décor.

7. Mirror effect

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify
homify

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex

homify
homify
homify

If you are dying to add a mirror to your home entrance, then why not add a closet too. This allows shoes to be stored vertically in the home, while also keeping a mirror at hand for those outfit finishing touches.

8. Treasured chest

Koffertische, FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader

FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader

You don’t have to go out and buy a chest for your home, there may be something that can be repurposed that’s in your grandma’s attic, and it’s worth a look. Add some wheels and your chest will now be easy to move too!

9. For the kids

GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

GIOCHIAMO

YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

Make the storage of your kids’ shoes a fun task with this LEGO shaped organiser. Children are easily distracted so go with some vibrant colours and make a game out of the shoe storage and organising. If you are in need of some more organising tips, then here are: 10 things people with a clean house always do.

​This couple created a beautiful home in only 30m²
How do you store your shoes?

