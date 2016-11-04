How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way

In many countries, it is tradition to remove the shoes when entering the home. And although this might be strange to some, it’s actually a hygienic way to keep your floors clean, and is an especially great way to maintain hygiene in the home when you have small children. The problem is, where to you store your shoes at the front door? Just piling them or lining them up will look unsightly. In this Ideabook, we look at creative and fascinating ways to store the shoes in your home. This storage will be aesthetically appealing, while also keeping your home tidy.