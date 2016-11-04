How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way

In many countries, it is tradition to remove the shoes when entering the home. And although this might be strange to some, it’s actually a hygienic way to keep your floors clean, and is an especially great way to maintain hygiene in the home when you have small children. The problem is, where to you store your shoes at the front door? Just piling them or lining them up will look unsightly. In this Ideabook, we look at creative and fascinating ways to store the shoes in your home. This storage will be aesthetically appealing, while also keeping your home tidy.
Because shoe storage is so practical, it may be necessary to make it interesting and attractive. This vibrant electric blue hue will definitely add energy to the wall.
If you have a large family, then there’ll never be enough storage. It may be worthwhile adding some extra storage not only for shoes, but coats and personal belongings here too. This way you won’t see clothing over each chair in the dining room, and no one can ask you where you put their phone or tablet either.
Shoes scattered all over the floor looks ugly, cluttered and untidy. This is a simple solution for shoe storage that will keep your home comfortable. Why not add a name to each basket so each family member can have a designated storage spot in the home?
If you aren’t quite sure where to place your shoe storage, then think about unused corners in the home. The stairs make a great choice, it’s stylish and secret, but will definitely free up floor space too.
Storage in your home could be a lot simpler than you thought. Interior designers are making use of clothing rails more often in the home, as a shoe rack or quick fix for storing shoes, coats and even handbags, and because it’s slim and mobile, the rail won’t take up much space in your interior either.
Drawers are another awesome choice to keep your minimalist styled home free from clutter, and can also be used for shoe storage. There’s no need to trip over your teen’s takkies anymore! A simple and light wood unit is ideal for any home décor.
If you are dying to add a mirror to your home entrance, then why not add a closet too. This allows shoes to be stored vertically in the home, while also keeping a mirror at hand for those outfit finishing touches.
You don’t have to go out and buy a chest for your home, there may be something that can be repurposed that’s in your grandma’s attic, and it’s worth a look. Add some wheels and your chest will now be easy to move too!
Make the storage of your kids' shoes a fun task with this LEGO shaped organiser. Children are easily distracted so go with some vibrant colours and make a game out of the shoe storage and organising.