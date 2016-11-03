How to turn a boring kitchen into a gourmet dream (step-by-step)

We have come to the end of this Ideabook. But we can pay special attention to the detail of the kitchen in this image. The kitchen is brilliantly illuminated and elegant with a dining area incorporated into the layout. The kitchen is a magnificent grey colour, which along with the glossy tones of the parquet flooring, stainless steel detail, and sleek appliances and glazing, makes this kitchen a top choice for a sophisticated look and harmonious environment. The attention to detail and simple features are not difficult to recreate in your own home, and may just require some creativity. If you enjoy before and after features, then The amazing renovation of this couple's tiny apartment will definitely inspire you.