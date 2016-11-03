28 photos of rustic and affordable braais

The heat of the South African summer is completely on us now, and with the holiday season just around the corner, it may be time to get that garden and terrace area ready for the annual family braai. In this Ideabook, we have 28 fantastic braai options to choose from and recreate in our own backyard. So what are you waiting for?

Remember that even though you only use your braai now and then, it still requires regular cleaning, so take the time to clean your braai after every use, this is important for the sake of sanitation and to keep your outdoor area looking tidy.

Here are some professional tips to maintain your grill:

1. Each barbecue is made to different specifications, so read the instruction manual before taking advice rendered, not all grills may be cleaned with the same products.

2. Clean it just after using: It may be difficult with friends or family around, but cleaning the grid and the braai while it’s warm will prevent grease from sticking to the grill, therefore preventing scabs and remove unpleasant bumps that will stick to your food next time your barbecue.

3. Clean the exterior: It is vital to read the manual in order to clean the product properly, doing so will also provide you with instructions on the products to use.

4. Clean the grids: Never clean the grid while cold, if they are cold you need to warm the grids again and then clean them using a special brush.

- If the grids are made of aluminium or non-stick material, you may use a plastic brush or a toothbrush that has been washed and disinfected.

- If your grids are made of cast iron or stainless steel, then it is important to use a stainless steel brush.