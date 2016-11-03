The modern home full of love and romance

In our quest to achieve beautiful spaces (buying a scatter cushion here, picking out a wallpaper there), we sometimes forget that those elements we put together will give off a certain vibe. Yes, the colours and materials that you currently have in your living room, bedroom, hallway, etc. all portray a certain image and feeling, whether it be funky, cutting-edge, moody, or something else entirely.
Today’s discovery here on homify 360° presents spaces that all flaunt an exceptional combination of vibes: those of romance and beauty. And no, we are not talking about oversized red hearts splattered on wallpaper – way too cheesy for homify! Instead we are referring to soft lighting, neutral tones, and tranquil surfaces that have an intimate feeling about them.
See for yourself and decide if you get the same vibes…
There is something just so deliciously soft about this bedroom; we already know that the bedroom is an intimate space, yet this one takes the closeness factor to a new level.
And it’s not just one particular thing; it’s the combination of them all. It’s the white bedding, the off-white tones of the walls, the soft-toned timber, the warm and soft lighting glowing onto the surfaces, the touch of pattern and texture of the brick wall in the background…
What do you think?
Before we continue with our tour, we thought it appropriate to see how the entire flat is laid out – and what better way to discover that by checking out the architectural plan?
Here we can ascertain that the living room is an open-plan layout that mixes with a dining room and L-shaped kitchen. And that there are no less than three bedrooms and a bathroom.
What else can you pick up via the drawing?
The beauty factor comes through strongly upon viewing the dining- and kitchen areas. Notice all the unique elements: a raw brick wall; patterned floor tiles; rustic-styled dining table and chairs; a fresh green plant in a modern potter; rustic wooden doors with open shutters to allow the sunlight indoors…
The other side of this open-floor layout is where the living room is located; and it is our opinion that this section flaunts the same soft, romantic vibe of the bedroom.
The sober, neutral tones of the sofas add a plush look to the space, perfect for cuddling with a loved one. Notice the ceiling downlighters sparkling like stars.
Everywhere in the flat, we can pick up little details that take us back to a golden age of yesteryear’s style. Details like the floor tiles, rustic wooden doors, and golden mirror frames are all evidence of a style that was high fashion long ago, and are seen as classic throwbacks in today’s modern times.
Doesn’t this remind you of a typical Parisian apartment in the 1990s? Perhaps that’s where the romance factor comes from…
The same soft, delicate design that is seen throughout the flat returns for the children’s room, where light neutrals and soft feminine tones take control of the colour palette.
The delightfully patterned floor makes a cameo appearance in here as well, though we must admit that we love the fluffy rug added for a soft underfoot look and feel.
Even though the bathroom is small, we can’t deny that’s full of charm and detail. The cream-coloured wall tiles and patterned backsplash add enchanting touches to the space, while it’s also clear that attention to detail was high on the priority list in terms of storage (kudos to the designers of the shelf-like cabinet).
