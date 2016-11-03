The modern home full of love and romance

In our quest to achieve beautiful spaces (buying a scatter cushion here, picking out a wallpaper there), we sometimes forget that those elements we put together will give off a certain vibe. Yes, the colours and materials that you currently have in your living room, bedroom, hallway, etc. all portray a certain image and feeling, whether it be funky, cutting-edge, moody, or something else entirely.

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° presents spaces that all flaunt an exceptional combination of vibes: those of romance and beauty. And no, we are not talking about oversized red hearts splattered on wallpaper – way too cheesy for homify! Instead we are referring to soft lighting, neutral tones, and tranquil surfaces that have an intimate feeling about them.

See for yourself and decide if you get the same vibes…