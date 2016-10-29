A Morningside apartment that will make you want to move to Johannesburg

Architecture is an important part of our interests here at homify, and we love looking at various buildings and structures to inspect the art in their design. An area of interest which takes just as much prominence for us, however, is interior design and decoration. The filling of beautiful houses is just as important as it's construction, and we can surely say that this part is what actually makes a house a home.

Therefore, we are pleased to present to you a project today which is focused on the interior of a home, and explores the artfulness of it's design in depth. This particular home is an apartment in Morningside, South Africa, so it is even more relevant to us, providing us with the additional opportunity to exhibit some local talent. Let's jump right in and get going with this tour, as we are sure you'd like to see what all the fuss is about!