From boring to beautiful: a home you'll love

Italian interior architect professionals Mint Design have a real treat in store for us today.

They have taken a very plain and simple home with no colours and have transformed it into a charming, cozy and colourful space that is incredibly beautiful.

This project will teach any South African today that you don't need to have a huge house to achieve a comfortable and homely space that is packed with style and trend. In fact, with a bit of innovation and creativity, you can have a stunning family home could win design awards.

Let's explore this fabulous before and after and see how the designers have managed to achieve such drastic results.