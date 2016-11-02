From boring to beautiful: a home you'll love

Italian interior architect professionals Mint Design have a real treat in store for us today.
They have taken a very plain and simple home with no colours and have transformed it into a charming, cozy and colourful space that is incredibly beautiful.
This project will teach any South African today that you don't need to have a huge house to achieve a comfortable and homely space that is packed with style and trend. In fact, with a bit of innovation and creativity, you can have a stunning family home could win design awards.
Let's explore this fabulous before and after and see how the designers have managed to achieve such drastic results.
This small apartment was in good condition before the design intervention, as we can see in the image. It featured light wooden floors, white walls and an open plan design.
The open plan design utilises the space available in this small home, ensuring that the rooms flow into one another and that the space doesn't become congested with brick walls. This is a great idea for a small space!
In fact, if you have a small home, you should look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
We can also see that there is a lot of potential in this small apartment because of the natural light that flows through it, however it is very simple and plain. The white walls and lack of furniture bring no personality or style to the home!
Now this is an apartment that you want to live in!
The designers have introduced different shades of blue throughout the interior space, painting the walls these different tones to give it a bit of colour and charm.
The blue walls not only create a peaceful little haven but they work in harmony with the pastel shades of the furniture as well as the wooden pieces.
A patterned grey and yellow rug matches the plump yellow cushions on the sofa, which introduce a cheerful and bright element to the living room.
The kitchen opens up from the living space, where the designers have made the most of the space available to create a functional little area for cooking and preparing food.
In this space, a darker blue tone has been chosen, which contrasts beautifully with the white cupboards and cabinets as well as the sleek silver appliances.
What is most striking about this modern kitchen, however, is how storage has been maximised. There are cabinets, shelves and drawers extending across the vertical space, which allows all kitchen crockery, cutlery and utensils to be stored neatly away. This means only the most functional of items remain on the kitchen counter—a great design tip for a small kitchen!
Also try to get as much natural light as possible into your small kitchen, especially if you've chose some darker tones for it.
The bathroom prior to the renovation was simple and sleek with grey and white tones. It certainly looks clean, hygienic and contemporary but it is very exciting or stylish.
Your bathroom is not a space that should be overlooked when it comes to decor and design! You want it to soothe you as well as energize you for the day.
How do you think the designers have managed to achieve that?
This is an incredible transformation, considering how small the bathroom is!
The designers have opted for bright purple tones for the wall, which bring a lovely warmth and beautiful energy to the small space. They've also installed some grey stone cladding, which adds a bit of raw style and texture to the space, contrasting with the smooth tiles. This is a wonderful way to spruce up a space!
Have a look at these other: Tips for making your home raw with roar materials.
A shower curtain has also been added to the space, giving the residents privacy when they shower as well as filling up the space with functional items.
Have a look at these 11 beautiful bathroom designs for inspiration for your own home!
The bedroom is one of our favourite rooms in the house with its soothing blue tones, which complement the neutral linen and wooden floors.
Especially when it comes to a small bedroom, you don't want it to feature anything that is unnecessary because it will just cause clutter and chaos.
As the designers have done here, stick to the most functional of elements for your small bedroom and keep everything else stored neatly away. As they say, a clear house equals a clear mind!
We end off our tour in the toilet, where the designers have really added some personality and vibrancy.
In this little space, a bright orange wall and a wall that features patterned wallpaper distracts the eye and makes for a very visually appealing little space. If you walked in here, you would be so distracted, you wouldn't notice just how small this little cubicle is.
Have a look at these 5 bathrooms that are small but effective for inspiration for your own home!