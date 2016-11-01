The home extension that you simply must see

Home extensions are sometimes the easiest and most convenient ways to add a little extra room to your home, while having the excuse for an interior and exterior make-over!

There are many reasons why you may decide to extend your home. You could have had children and need extra bedroom space or living space. You could want to add a terrace area to your home. You could want to increase your kitchen area. Or perhaps you've started working from home and you need a home office!

Today, we are going to witness just how effectively a home extension can be. Designed by London architect professionals ARC 3, this home underwent an extension that packs quite a punch!

Let's take a look!