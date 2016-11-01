The home extension that you simply must see

Home extensions are sometimes the easiest and most convenient ways to add a little extra room to your home, while having the excuse for an interior and exterior make-over!
There are many reasons why you may decide to extend your home. You could have had children and need extra bedroom space or living space. You could want to add a terrace area to your home. You could want to increase your kitchen area. Or perhaps you've started working from home and you need a home office!
Today, we are going to witness just how effectively a home extension can be. Designed by London architect professionals ARC 3, this home underwent an extension that packs quite a punch!
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see how the home has been extended outwards with the new and modern section complementing the older and more traditional original building.
The new section of the home has utilised the property space that is available, allowing for a much larger living area. You'll also notice that it features large glass windows and doors throughout, which creates a very naturally light and bright interior in the extended area. These doors can be rolled back, allowing the living area to spill out onto the exterior space.
The designers have chosen soft, beige tones for the facade, which allow the extended area to fit in with the original building.
From this angle, we can see that the extension has added quite a large area onto the home, with more than enough space for a new living room or office space. This is a great example of how you can truly maximise extra room on your property for more living space.
In this image, we can also see how the roof slopes upwards, allowing for space for a large glass window, which runs along the length of the far wall. This again allows for natural light to flood the interior space.
Have a look at these other: Tips for bathing your home in natural light.
If we head inside the home, it becomes clear that the extension has been used for a new living room and dining room. This may be because the family had children and needed the extra living area!
The designers have chosen soft, neutral tones for this space including light wooden floors and white walls, which enhances the natural light that flows into the space. This creates a very welcoming and warm interior design.
From this angle, we can also see the sloped roof from the inside as well as the large, glass windows that run just underneath the ceiling on the far wall. This allows light to flow into the home, without the privacy of the residents being affected.
When the doors are folded back in this new, extended area, we can see the wonderful connection between the interior and exterior space. It also makes the new living space seem that much bigger!
This part of the new home features a simple wooden dining room table and chairs, which creates a very subtle and classic look and feel. This is the perfect space for enjoying a casual breakfast or a glass of wine while enjoying the surrounding views.
Remember that your interior doesn't have to be complicated or over the top. With a few simple details, you can achieve the most effective results.
The living space features earthy tones and neutral materials including a soft beige sofa and wooden furniture.
A neutral colour palette is timeless and stylish as well as incredibly comfortable and cosy. In this image, we can see how the living area is like a cocoon of serenity and peace. This is the ultimate place to kick back and relax with a wonderful film or a good book.
Your living room is truly a place where you want to feel at peace. Have a look at these: Tips to create a really cosy living room.
We've mentioned throughout this ideabook how important it is to have natural light flowing through the home and here we can see just how effective it is.
By installing long, narrow windows just below the ceiling, you can flood the upper space with light without needing curtains or blinds for privacy.
Another option is to install skylights in your ceiling, which will create a very light and bright interior.
If you like this home, you'll love this: Home filled with light!