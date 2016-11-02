A small but functional home built for a family of four

How many of us, when planning our dream spaces, tend to stick to the necessities and overlook the finer details? Elements that will make our homes fun, enjoyable, and satisfying tend to be moved to the background, especially when push comes to shove and we need to start moving on that building / renovation project we’ve been dreaming about.
Fortunately the home here on homify 360° today has not forgotten its playful side, as it flaunts a range of alluring entertainment options, plus endless activities – how many home owners can say the same about their houses?
Thus, if you are planning a little touch-up back home or an entire new house altogether, feel free to see what these designers have accomplished with this space. You may even find that you copy every single detail verbatim!
First things first: that fantastic swimming pool is definitely a statement feature of this house – and so beautifully alluring as well. Ideal for the stifling weather (and keeping the friends happy), the pool’s clear blue waters conjure up a most promising element for forthcoming get-togethers.
The location of this little countryside structure deserve special mention as well – see how lush and green this landscape is, the perfect setting for somebody who requires a bit (or a lot) of nature in their surroundings.
Back to the house, which opted for a very straightforward approach – yet it is the finer details and additions that are so fabulous and striking. Additional stone features were added on each corner of the structure; dark mahogany pillars hold up a veranda and porch space, while the same dark timber flows into a striking pergola on the right side of the house.
Looking at the actual design and style of the home, we can see it is a simple approach with an unfussy, yet sophisticated aesthetic.
But don’t think that the pool is the only fun element here – the interiors provide an enjoyable snooker table in the large living room, which is a bright and airy space with a splendid view to boot.
The interior colour palette has been expertly chosen to reflect the surroundings, with bright white for the ceiling, and a sandy, earthy hue for the walls. Sleek white floor tiles offer a luxurious aesthetic, as well as an easy-to-clean and low-maintenance surface.
The architects of this house have definitely ensured that it is suitable for all types of weather (and all ages), as a foosball table underneath the veranda proves. Seeing that this house is located in Porto Alegre, Brazil, it experiences a rather humid and tropical climate year round.
However, the city also experiences the most noticeable variance between seasons and temperature extremes among all Brazilian capitals. That is why, in addition to large open spaces and a swimming pool, a fireplace had to be included as well for those forthcoming winter months (June – August).
Additionally, a glass roof was added to the patio space, which offers protection from the large amount of rain experienced in the area.
But as you can see, the weather conditions are no match for the fun and style dished out by this picture-perfect house.
The fun has to be put on pause at some point, and then it’s time for relaxation. Within the main living space, a spot to chill out and rest has been included. Here the furniture follows the tropical theme and vibes, with plenty of scatter cushions adorned with plant- and flower patterns to get comfy and cosy.
A selection of indoor plants has also been added to bring the outside ‘in’ and evoke a sense of energy and life, while beautifully mimicking the greens that have been expertly used in the furniture- and décor pieces.
