​The step-by-step guide to building a pre-fab house

Here on homify we really spoil our readers with a wide range of architectural designs: mansions, cottages, churches, even the occasional boat shows up among our many many discoveries. Pre-fabricated houses are nothing new. But although they have taken the world by storm, we understand that they aren’t everyone’s cup of tea: they tend to be a bit on the small side (not always, though), which means they can provide insufficient space for large families.
However, the fact remains that they are economical, environmentally friendly, and easy to construct, which are undoubtedly the main reasons why so many homeowners worldwide opt for pre-fab living.
Let’s take a look at little pre-fab construction made entirely from timber – a modest log cabin perfect for those weekends away in the mountains!
We kick off with the end result first – the look of the wooden cottage after it was built. Notice how the unpolished wood finish of the exteriors makes it blend in so subtly with the mountain surfaces in the background.
Right, let’s get to work! Here we can see how wood is used in every stage of the home’s construction. The foundation consists of reinforced concrete pillars embedded into the ground.
On top of this, a grid of wooden beams is placed to form the base of the home.
Panels are placed upon the grid to form the floor, while vertical beams (which are joined to the grid) hold up wall panels to create the exterior walls, as well as the interior partitions of the home.
Although the exterior walls are nearing their finishing stages, the interior space looks like one open room. Will it really be possible to fit in a range of different rooms, like a kitchen, study, living room, bathroom and bedroom?
To complete the exterior façade, glass doors are attached (and also to allow natural light to seep indoors).
Want to see a bird’s eye view of the house after completion?
What a pretty little picture this façade makes, with timber steps leading to the main door, and even potted plants and an exterior dining set completing the pleasing scene.
Remember what we said about the glass doors bringing natural light inside? Well, parts of the landscape follow too, allowing the trees and shrubs on the outside to become part and parcel of the interior décor (during the day, at least).
The living room furniture was arranged so that both socialising and the exterior view can enjoy lots of attention.
Who’d ever thought that the bedroom would be spacious enough for a double bed? Since it’s enclosed by wooden walls, which tend to darken the interiors a bit, the design incorporates a slatted wood panel outside the glass, allowing the sunlight to filter through and add brightness to the room.
Even though the bathroom was designed in the minimalist style (to avoid a cluttered look), no requirements were overlooked. A wall-mounted countertop includes a drawer with lots of space for storage, plus keeps the floor free for additional elements (and easy cleaning).
The glass partition in the shower area prevents water from splashing into the rest of the room.
Taking a peek at the architectural floor plan allows us to better understand the house’s layout.
The rectangular structure is divided into two main divisions, with the open-plan living room, dining space and kitchen on one side. The bathroom is slightly sandwiched in-between the bedroom and the study.
This floor plan better explains to us how the wall between the living room and the bedroom breaks the main house in two to effectively separate the common areas from the private spaces.
It’s all about the detail – notice the layers of panelling and frames used on the walls and floors to create insulation. Cute and comfortable, it would seem!
Before we conclude our tour, we had to take one last look at this charming little cottage. Does this give you a better understanding of how pre-fab living works? And why it is so beneficial and alluring to so many people?
If you want to see how stylish (and big) the pre-fab houses can get, take a look at: A Shining Example of a Prefab Home.