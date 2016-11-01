​The step-by-step guide to building a pre-fab house

Here on homify we really spoil our readers with a wide range of architectural designs: mansions, cottages, churches, even the occasional boat shows up among our many many discoveries. Pre-fabricated houses are nothing new. But although they have taken the world by storm, we understand that they aren’t everyone’s cup of tea: they tend to be a bit on the small side (not always, though), which means they can provide insufficient space for large families.

However, the fact remains that they are economical, environmentally friendly, and easy to construct, which are undoubtedly the main reasons why so many homeowners worldwide opt for pre-fab living.

Let’s take a look at little pre-fab construction made entirely from timber – a modest log cabin perfect for those weekends away in the mountains!