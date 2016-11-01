A family home so beautiful you might have a heart attack

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands where design professionals Hamers Architects have created a gorgeous family home with the most stunning swimming pool.

In South Africa, we know how important a swimming pool can be especially as summer approaches. It's a multi-functional area where the family can come together and relax in the cool water, play games, host braai's or just do some laps for exercise. With the climate heating up across the country at the moment, our interest in swimming pools is certainly on the rise.

This home is a wonderful example of how beautiful a swimming pool can really be, enhancing the look and feel of a home. We will also see how this particular home has been created so that it has a constant connection between in the interior and exterior spaces.

Let's take a look!