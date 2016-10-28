8 smart and easy to copy storage ideas

With the ever-decreasing size of the standard home, it has become more and more important for us to look at more practical and appropriate storage solutions. Fortunately, we have seen a proliferation of innovative storage ideas populating the market to address this need of smaller living spaces.

Of course, with minimalism at the forefront of design, we have all gotten better at streamlining our lifestyles and limiting our possessions, but inevitably, clutter still tend to build up over time.

Today, we dare to say we have found 8 storage solutions that are absolutely innovative and which you surely have not seen before. Some of these may be quite familiar, but with a new and interesting twist, while others may, hopefully, be entirely unique. Either way, we are sure these ideas will get you inspired to tihink differently about storage. Let's explore!