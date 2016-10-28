8 smart and easy to copy storage ideas

With the ever-decreasing size of the standard home, it has become more and more important for us to look at more practical and appropriate storage solutions. Fortunately, we have seen a proliferation of innovative storage ideas populating the market to address this need of smaller living spaces.
Of course, with minimalism at the forefront of design, we have all gotten better at streamlining our lifestyles and limiting our possessions, but inevitably, clutter still tend to build up over time.
Today, we dare to say we have found 8 storage solutions that are absolutely innovative and which you surely have not seen before. Some of these may be quite familiar, but with a new and interesting twist, while others may, hopefully, be entirely unique. Either way, we are sure these ideas will get you inspired to tihink differently about storage. Let's explore!
Fold-away kitchens have been making their presence known in recent years. It usually consist of some simple cabinet doors or a single panel that can be slotted into place. Here, however, we have a foldable kitchen with a storage unit. It has helves that are perfect for condiments, wine glasses and cutlery. In addition, we can see a blackboard to the right to make a shopping list, and in the front, even a TV!
Most people living in small homes know just how useful a kitchen trolley can be. It's a little portable piece of furniture that can be used for additional space, storage space and popped out when needed. It can, however, sometimes get in the way if you don't have a good place to keep it. This little kitchen pantry has the ideal solution. It has the perfect little storage nook under a shelf.
Benches with built in storage aren't entirely new, but this bench also has another function, as it serves as a step as well. It's subtle, totally hidden from view and it's extremely functional. This kind of storage solution could be used with a mezzanine or loft as well.
If you're looking for a sophisticated look and feel for your home, a wine collection is the way to go. There are some key considerations, however, like keeping the wine bottles out of direct sunlight, which can also be a little tricky to store if you don't have the space. They can be mounted on the wall so they don't take up any countertop or table space. In this manner, storage issues are solved, and you have an elegant display such as this.
Cycling is not declining in popularity, in fact, the trend is going strong. Unique bike racks are thus a huge area of exploration for product designers at the moment. There are lots of wall mounted options, but few that look at stylish as this! Whoever thought a bike rack could look so beautiful and minimalist! It's also very practical for those with narrow hallways.
Living in small spaces has become an integral part of modern life, and we need to find ways to include all our utilities, such as the washing machine. Any bathroom designer would tell you that there is nothing glamorous about storing the washing machine in the bathroom, but this solution is simple and slick. In this manner, the washing machine is out of sight and the top doubles as bench space to store daily hygiene products as well. Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best!
No set of ideas on unique storage solutions would be complete without some under-stair storage ideas. This one has a familiar twist on an old theme. The stunning combination of shapes, contrasting sizes and materials certainly increases the style of this home. It's an under staircase storage system that doubles as a display cabinet.
Those who have done their research on bedroom storage may have already come across the idea of using your side tables for storage space. Here we see an unusually tall storage space, however. The best thing about it is that there are lots of narrow baskets on rails.
From compact kitchens to elegant bedrooms, these unique storage solutions are sure to get you inspired for your own home!