A small, smart and thrifty home with 10 tips for you to copy

From north to south, and east to west, homify 360° really covers quite a few globe corners in our quest to share noteworthy architectural designs with you. Today’s piece takes us all the way to Surgut, Russia, where interior architect Katerina Butenko shows us what her design skills are like.
Tasked with designing an industrial-style apartment, Butenko decided that an enormous amount of elegance and glamour was also in order – and we’re glad she did, for the end results are quite exceptional and different from what would normally expect to see when hearing the word “industrial”.
Want to see the end results? Of course you do!
In order to fit more elements into the space, an open-plan layout was opted for. This means the living room, dining area, and kitchen are all seamlessly connected, although don’t make the mistake of thinking that we won’t be able to distinguish the one from the other.
As we can see, the living area is decked out in clean and calm neutrals, with tones ranging from sugar white to sea-sand beige taking control of the colour palette. Spots of more vibrant tones have been inserted in select décor pieces for eye-catching effect.
If one’s entryway doesn’t make a big impression, things tend to go downhill from there. Luckily, this apartment has no stresses about that, as this entryway has heaps of style and functionality to spare.
A bench with built-in storage, cupboards, wall hooks, wall shelves – this space has all the right moves to keep clutter at bay! And the décor- and colour choices are spot on.
We are certain that this dining/cooking corner is the main venue for socialising in this apartment. With the kitchen and dining table having direct access to each other, it is so easy for the cook and guests to keep close contact while dinner is being prepared.
And just check out those fantastic kitchen finishes helping with storage opportunities – we particularly love the hanging design for the selection of glasses!
We’ve discovered our favourite space in this apartment already – the cute little reading corner complete with a view of the city. A charming little bench (with storage for all those books) delivers a plush little lounging spot, while an array of little potters deliver the goods in green on the windowsill.
And how about those colours? Creams, charcoals, and a spot of brick red to keep things warm and charming.
The main suite took a more monochrome approach to colours, with charcoals and creams being in charge of the palette in here. Visual spaciousness is a strong factor, thanks to the large window and elongated mirror on the wall, as is storage capacity.
There is a child’s room also included in this package, and we must say that this one looks most fantastic. The bed comes complete with built-in cupboards for a range of child/teen accessories, while a little desk and work station has been set up a few feet further.
Light neutrals and vibrant patterns play the style game with precision, and special mention needs to go to the clever use of lighting, which ensures that this space, although a tad small, will never feel gloomy.
We conclude our tour with a glance at the bathroom – and here all industrial-style elements go out the window. It’s sleek glamour galore!
Marble adorns both floor and wall, while glass, mirror and chrome take care of select surfaces. A wall cupboard stands ready for heaps and heaps of bathroom necessities, and also presents a few open shelves for some display purposes.
If only all city-life apartments could look like this one!
Living the small life in the big city? Then see: A guide to furnishing a small apartment.