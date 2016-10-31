A small, smart and thrifty home with 10 tips for you to copy

From north to south, and east to west, homify 360° really covers quite a few globe corners in our quest to share noteworthy architectural designs with you. Today’s piece takes us all the way to Surgut, Russia, where interior architect Katerina Butenko shows us what her design skills are like.

Tasked with designing an industrial-style apartment, Butenko decided that an enormous amount of elegance and glamour was also in order – and we’re glad she did, for the end results are quite exceptional and different from what would normally expect to see when hearing the word “industrial”.

Want to see the end results? Of course you do!