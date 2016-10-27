8 budget homes with space-saving ideas

Although we see modern houses more and more characterised by a small size and multi-functional spaces, our needs are maintained at the same level than eras before, and are even increased. Let us take an example and think, for instance, of the necessity to have a home office to work from home, rather than a second bathroom. It may be difficult, however, to imagine how you can try and fit it all into the small space you have at your disposal.
Although the constraints of modern living has led to many a dilemma in trying to ensure enough space at home, our situation in far from hopeless. The secret is to focus on practical solutions to save space, giving us the precious opportunity to save centimeters.
So, let's be inspired by the suggestions of our experts and discover 8 spectacular apartments with equally incredible ideas to save space, all of which can be easily copied.
Another practical space-saving solution is designed to be copied for a small apartment full of objects, furniture and books. These wonderful partition walls are made of plasterboard, so that it can host the library whilst not taking up any valuable space.
As we have already noted, we never seem to have enough space. Even when you have 120 square meters available, as in the case of this modern elegant apartment in a former industrial area in Rome. Here, the project by Archifacturing, who oversaw the restructuring, added to the living room a practical platform with a triple function. It creates a larger area in the studio apartment, adds a container cabinet with an extension to the library, and elevates panoramic place overlooking the neighbourhood. It is an ingenious space-saving idea that, with a single solution, allows the inhabitants to obtain a comfortable studio without sacrificing the utility of the room.
One room targeting multiple functions—it is the typical scenario of many small apartments, especially in cities. How to fit it all in, thought? The interior designers involved in this project have succeeded in this stylish studio apartment with a minimalist style, where the living area in the wall hides the bunk bed. Only 30 cm deep, this feature creates a structure with folding networks, and with two simple moves, the kitchen turns into the bedroom.
Let's take a moment to admire the arrangement of this elegant open space where the sleeping area is hidden behind the kitchen. Note, in terms of space-saving solutions, the shape of the kitchen sink—cornered and semicircular, for as little clutter as possible.
Here we can see the result of the renovation of a small Parisian apartment, trying to exploit every available centimeter. In the mini kitchen in particular, the oven has been recessed in a niche in the wall, thus freeing up valuable space for the dispensation rather than for cookware and tableware.
If we try the space-saving idea to derive a small sitting area, we could take a cue from this Roman apartment. Here we have a modern one-bedroom apartment where the seating area comprises a fascinating loft with iron structure in an industrial style. This way you can achieve a more comfortable space in which to fit a small table and an armchair for reading, to be turned into a practical guest bed.
How to find space for the wardrobe in a small bedroom? We could take a cue from this proposal for a small home. The cabinet is, in fact, made in the corner, using a simple antique door. This is a really easy to achieve and perfect solution to obtain a practical wardrobe even in environments with reduced dimensions.
We close our review of spectacular apartments with ingenious space-saving ideaswith this spectacular loft in one of the former industrial buildings of Via Savona in Milan. Here, to maximize the living space characterised by a long, narrow floor plan, the architects have inserted an iron staircase with an minimal design, painted white. The result is an almost stylized form, a compact structure, which connects the two levels of the loft with lightness and elegance.
Well that's it, but we're sure you found some great ideas in our list to make the most out of your assuredly: Small but charming house.