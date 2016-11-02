20 bedroom wall ideas you'll want to copy

If you are in need of a more creative way to get your bedroom looking great, then look no further. This Ideabook is filled with creative and modern details for your bedroom walls. The bedroom should after all be an expression of your personality, character and style. A reflection of the colours, textures and designs that matter to you. Your bedroom can be an unbelievably creative and beautiful space that emulates romance and comfort. Let’s be inspired with some elegant bedroom wall ideas for your home.
At the top of our list is a stunning bedroom with marble effect tiles for ultimate sleek style.
This gorgeous spacious bedroom has exposed brick walls and wooden décor for an authentic décor.
This industrial inspired bedroom has a wooden wall that may be unusual, but it works quite well.
The matte pastel hue of the wall is an essential component of the neutral colour decor.
This modern master bedroom has an elegant yet classic décor, the velvet wall behind the bed along with the other textured walls in the room, leaves us spoilt for choice.
This terrific turquoise bedroom creates a happy and cheerful atmosphere.
If books are the driving force for your personality, then this wall to wall bookshelf plenty of practical storage while keeping your books at hand too.
This bold and elegant black and white feature wall enhances a minimalist décor of the master bedroom.
It’s a striking choice, but the colourful wallpaper adds a unique and charming look to the bedroom.
Let the sun shine in! Go for lovely large windows instead of walls and recreate this fantastic bedroom design. The interior designers of this room took the panoramic views into consideration for a beautiful effect.
This is peculiar design, but it’s perfectly creative too.
A wall option such as this may just be the effect you’ve been looking for. It’s striking and eye-catching too.
It’s a highly contrasting effect, but that’s what makes it so interesting and attractive.
A magical mural is an interesting option for a bedroom wall.
Colourful squares add a dramatic yet pixelated effect to this wall in the master suite.
Black and white artwork on the wall adds to the luxurious style and sleek design of this modern and luxurious bedroom.
There’s something so regal about this bright golden textured wallpaper.
If you though number 18 was royal inspired, then this palatial effect is even more aesthetically appealing.
The dark 3D walls are an impressive décor option for this stunning city view apartment.