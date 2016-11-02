Your browser is out-of-date.

20 bedroom wall ideas you'll want to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Villa Nerea, Miralbó Excellence Miralbó Excellence Modern style bedroom
If you are in need of a more creative way to get your bedroom looking great, then look no further. This Ideabook is filled with creative and modern details for your bedroom walls. The bedroom should after all be an expression of your personality, character and style. A reflection of the colours, textures and designs that matter to you. Your bedroom can be an unbelievably creative and beautiful space that emulates romance and comfort. Let’s be inspired with some elegant bedroom wall ideas for your home.

1. Marble effect

Ultramodern Loft | CONDOMINIUM, Design Spirits Design Spirits Modern style bedroom
At the top of our list is a stunning bedroom with marble effect tiles for ultimate sleek style.

2. Country style

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
This gorgeous spacious bedroom has exposed brick walls and wooden décor for an authentic décor.

3. Eclectic chic

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
This industrial inspired bedroom has a wooden wall that may be unusual, but it works quite well.

4. Pastel perfection

homify Modern style bedroom
The matte pastel hue of the wall is an essential component of the neutral colour decor.

5. A few options

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern style bedroom
This modern master bedroom has an elegant yet classic décor, the velvet wall behind the bed along with the other textured walls in the room, leaves us spoilt for choice.

6. Fancy flight

kate apt, labzona labzona Eclectic style bedroom
This terrific turquoise bedroom creates a happy and cheerful atmosphere.

7. The bookworm

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
If books are the driving force for your personality, then this wall to wall bookshelf plenty of practical storage while keeping your books at hand too.

8. Monochrome style

homify Minimalist bedroom
This bold and elegant black and white feature wall enhances a minimalist décor of the master bedroom.

9. Gorgeous greenery

homify Modern style bedroom
It’s a striking choice, but the colourful wallpaper adds a unique and charming look to the bedroom.

10. Window effect

Villa Nerea, Miralbó Excellence Miralbó Excellence Modern style bedroom
Let the sun shine in! Go for lovely large windows instead of walls and recreate this fantastic bedroom design. The interior designers of this room took the panoramic views into consideration for a beautiful effect.

11. Peacock inspired

3D render, jyotsnarawool jyotsnarawool Modern style bedroom
This is peculiar design, but it’s perfectly creative too.

12. Tree feeling

Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Oriental Chic

A wall option such as this may just be the effect you’ve been looking for. It’s striking and eye-catching too.

13. Some art deco

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Hells Kitchen Penthouse

It’s a highly contrasting effect, but that’s what makes it so interesting and attractive.

14. Rock art

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
It’s a unique décor choice, but the pebble mosaic wall is fantastic too.

15. Artistic effect

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style bedroom
A magical mural is an interesting option for a bedroom wall.

16. Pixel project

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style bedroom
Colourful squares add a dramatic yet pixelated effect to this wall in the master suite.

17. Epitome of luxury

Menora Residence Moda Interiors Modern style bedroom
Menora Residence

Black and white artwork on the wall adds to the luxurious style and sleek design of this modern and luxurious bedroom.

18. Opulence achieved

APOLO, Pujol Iluminacion Pujol Iluminacion Modern style bedroom
There’s something so regal about this bright golden textured wallpaper.

19. Next level elegance

Remodelación Dormitorio Estilo Francés, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Classic style bedroom
If you though number 18 was royal inspired, then this palatial effect is even more aesthetically appealing.

20. 3D effect

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
The dark 3D walls are an impressive décor option for this stunning city view apartment. If these bedroom wall decor options inspired you, then here are 10 ideas for a beautiful bedroom (that you'll die for!).

15 ideas to light up the exterior of your home (that look great!)
Which is your favourite bedroom wall decor?

Discover home inspiration!

