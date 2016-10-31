14 things that your guests won't like

If you’re about to redecorate your home and you’re looking for ideas, then it’s best to consider elements that are comfortable and attractive for every personality and character, especially if you have guests visiting regularly. In this Ideabook, we will look at 14 home décor mistakes that may upset your guests, so it’s best to get them fixed quickly.
A storage spot for the shoes of your guests is another important issue to consider when decorating your home.
A doorbell that doesn’t work instantly creates a negative impression on the home, often meaning that visitors will have to knock for a long time or even shout for attention, it really doesn’t make one feel welcome.
It’s vital to have your guest bathroom easily accessible in your home. This will stop your guests from having to search through every bedroom looking for the bathroom, so bear that in mind for your house plan.
If you’re expecting guests, then it’s vital to ensure that you’ve placed a fresh hand towel in the bathroom, as well as extra toilet paper, so your guests don’t have to ask you… how embarrassing!
If you don’t have time to clean up, then consider camouflaging the mess, but take care not to place it in a cabinet that might just be opened by accident.
The idea of a formal dinner in your home may be a bit too stressful, which is why a cosy, informal dinner party without the frills is a better option. The last thing you want is to have 3 different forks and your guests aren’t sure which to use for what course.
The lighting of a home is an integral factor to the décor and design, and interior designers stress the importance of planning brilliant lighting into the home, especially when there is a lack of natural sunlight.
You may feel like you want to have a great dinner party and not include the guests in the process of serving and tidying up, but if your guests offer to help it’s not the end of the world. Let them lend a hand!
So you’ve got the warm and cosy interior issue solved with a lovely fireplace providing warmth, but fresh air is just as important as a warm atmosphere, open a window or sliding door and let the lovely air flow in.
You may think your sofa is comfortable, but your guests might not agree with you. Especially if they are elderly… so include a variety of furniture of varying heights.
You may want to invest some time into the planning and description of the art of your walls, so in case your guests have any questions you’ll be able to explain why you purchased the pieces.
Not everyone has the same taste in music, which is why it is important to not overload a playlist with only your favourite country or heavy metal hits. Opt for neutral music that adds ambiance to the party, but won’t overwhelm your guests.
If you have recently revamped a part of the home then it could be a great conversation starter to tour the revamp, but avoid bringing the topic up again as it will just seem like you’re bragging.
If your house is too beautiful, your guests may feel sad and depressed when they leave, so try not to be ostentatious in your décor choice. If you liked this Ideabook, then here are: 8 decorating sins that you need to stop doing (right now!)