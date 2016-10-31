Your browser is out-of-date.

14 things that your guests won't like

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

If you’re about to redecorate your home and you’re looking for ideas, then it’s best to consider elements that are comfortable and attractive for every personality and character, especially if you have guests visiting regularly. In this Ideabook, we will look at 14 home décor mistakes that may upset your guests, so it’s best to get them fixed quickly.

1. Shoe issue

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

A storage spot for the shoes of your guests is another important issue to consider when decorating your home.

2.. A broken bell

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
MWE Architects

Riggsacre, Corbridge

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

A doorbell that doesn’t work instantly creates a negative impression on the home, often meaning that visitors will have to knock for a long time or even shout for attention, it really doesn’t make one feel welcome.

3. Hidden bathroom

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

It’s vital to have your guest bathroom easily accessible in your home. This will stop your guests from having to search through every bedroom looking for the bathroom, so bear that in mind for your house plan.

4. Extra toilet paper and towels

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

If you’re expecting guests, then it’s vital to ensure that you’ve placed a fresh hand towel in the bathroom, as well as extra toilet paper, so your guests don’t have to ask you… how embarrassing!

5. Clumsy hidden mess

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don’t have time to clean up, then consider camouflaging the mess, but take care not to place it in a cabinet that might just be opened by accident.

6. Very formal dinner

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

The idea of a formal dinner in your home may be a bit too stressful, which is why a cosy, informal dinner party without the frills is a better option. The last thing you want is to have 3 different forks and your guests aren’t sure which to use for what course.

7. Insufficient lighting

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The lighting of a home is an integral factor to the décor and design, and interior designers stress the importance of planning brilliant lighting into the home, especially when there is a lack of natural sunlight.

8. Group effort

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

You may feel like you want to have a great dinner party and not include the guests in the process of serving and tidying up, but if your guests offer to help it’s not the end of the world. Let them lend a hand!

9. Fresh air factor

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

So you’ve got the warm and cosy interior issue solved with a lovely fireplace providing warmth, but fresh air is just as important as a warm atmosphere, open a window or sliding door and let the lovely air flow in.

10. Low seat sofa

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

You may think your sofa is comfortable, but your guests might not agree with you. Especially if they are elderly… so include a variety of furniture of varying heights.

11. Random art collection

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

You may want to invest some time into the planning and description of the art of your walls, so in case your guests have any questions you’ll be able to explain why you purchased the pieces.

12. Musical note

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Not everyone has the same taste in music, which is why it is important to not overload a playlist with only your favourite country or heavy metal hits. Opt for neutral music that adds ambiance to the party, but won’t overwhelm your guests.

13. Excessive bragging

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

If you have recently revamped a part of the home then it could be a great conversation starter to tour the revamp, but avoid bringing the topic up again as it will just seem like you’re bragging.

14. An exquisite house

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

If your house is too beautiful, your guests may feel sad and depressed when they leave, so try not to be ostentatious in your décor choice. If you liked this Ideabook, then here are: 8 decorating sins that you need to stop doing (right now!)

4 South African homes that got a new look
How have you decorated your home with your guests in mind?

