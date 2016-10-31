A simple family home built with nothing but love and a small budget

Today we are going to visit Germany where architect professionals Bermuller Hauner Architekturwerkstatt have built the most stylish yet simple family home that holds the most beautiful little surprises throughout.

This is a home that would make any South African and their family very excited to live in! With its subtle tones and neutral colour palette as well as its large, open spaces and abundance of natural light, this is a warm, welcoming and stylish home.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how style and trend can work in harmony with comfort and homeliness. This is all you need for a family home and today's project is certainly going to inspire!

Let's take a look!