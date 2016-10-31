A simple family home built with nothing but love and a small budget

Today we are going to visit Germany where architect professionals Bermuller Hauner Architekturwerkstatt have built the most stylish yet simple family home that holds the most beautiful little surprises throughout.
This is a home that would make any South African and their family very excited to live in! With its subtle tones and neutral colour palette as well as its large, open spaces and abundance of natural light, this is a warm, welcoming and stylish home.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how style and trend can work in harmony with comfort and homeliness. This is all you need for a family home and today's project is certainly going to inspire!
Let's take a look!
At first glance, this looks like a simple family with a subtle tones and a modern look and feel.
However, if we give it a second glance—which you certainly will—we can see that it has a rather quirky and unusual shape with a roof that seems to zig zag in midair. These sharp, clean lines work in harmony with the grey and white tones as well as the wooden finishes, creating a neatly packaged but very stylish design.
From this angle, we can also see how the beautiful garden with its neatly manicured lawn and flower beds enhance the facade while the driveway features a beautiful and rustic stone wall, setting this home apart from the rest.
If we head inside the home, we can see that the designers have gone for an open plan design with large, spacious rooms that feature only the most functional of items. This keeps the rooms looking neat, organised, minimalist and stylish.
The living rooms is simple yet very sophisticated and cosy at the same time with a cushy grey sofa, two practical armchairs and a green rug, which brings a bit of colour and life into the space.
On the walls, we can see that the designers have added some artwork. This is a great tip! You want to inject some of your own personality and charm into your home so don't be afraid to hang up some pieces of artwork that appeal to you or even some family photographs.
Another great tip is to add a big pot plant to an interior space, bringing a bit of natural decor to the room.
The designers have used niches in the wall as smart storage solutions, ensuring that they take up very little floor space.
In this image, we can see how a bookshelf holds the television, books and other accessories, keeping them neatly packed away while still on display. The fact that it is embedded in the wall is very stylish!
Another feature that is embedded in the wall of the living room is the fireplace, which adds a very sophisticated sense of style to the home, while creating a warm and comfortable place in winter. This is a great example of how style and function collide!
The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, which is why we always want it to feature some charm, character and warmth.
This is exactly what the designers have achieved here in this beautiful, open kitchen that is filled with natural light. The designers have included a large, glass window along the entire length of the back wall, which means that sunshine and fresh air flows through the space.
The white walls and furniture, the light wooden floors and wooden panels work so well with the sleek, silver appliances, creating a clean and refreshing look and feel.
The little bar stools allow for a more casual meeting point in the kitchen, where the family can come together over cups of coffee or afternoon biscuits.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own home!
The bathroom is meant to be a more relaxing and peaceful space where family members can relax and enjoy a bit of tranquility before they start their day or after a long day at work or at school.
By employing very earthy tones in this space, the designers have created a cocoon-like environment that is very serene. You'll also notice that there is no clutter or chaos in this space. The designers have achieved this by opting for smart storage solutions, including a large cabinet under the sink and medicine cabinet that hides behind the mirror. This allows for all toothpastes, make-up and shampoo bottles to be kept neatly out of sight.
A mirror is also a great addition to a small bathroom as it creates the perception of space!
In the nursery, the designers have been a little bit more creative, adding yellow tones to the wall. In a nursery or a kid's bedroom, you have a lot more opportunity to play around with space so this is a great option!
They have also added some bright and colourful artwork to the walls, while the natural light that floods into the room creates a very cosy and appealing little nook.
The simple wooden furniture shows that sometimes the most simple can be the most effective!
Natural light is in fact a common theme throughout this home, which the designers have managed to achieve by ensuring there are plenty of glass doors and windows throughout the home.
They've also opted for light walls and light wooden floors, which enhance the sunshine that flows into the interior space.
Have a look at these other: Tips for bathing your home in natural light!