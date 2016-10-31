​8 easy ways to improve your small bathroom on a budget

Are you feeling cramped by that tiny bathroom? Does it hurt your inner interior designer every time you enter that space with its claustrophobic size? Well relax if you can’t afford to tear down a wall, as that is not the only way in which you can increase that small bathroom’s visual size (fortunately).

It’s all about how that room is being perceived – and luckily you have the power to change that. Through some clever décor tips and creative colour choices, we are about to teach you how to quickly transform that cramped and cluttered area into a bathroom filled with so much visual style and elegance that its limited size won’t even be an issue.

Sound good? Then read on to reveal our secrets…