​19 photos of small but modern kitchens

When it comes to living small, there are a bunch of rules one needs to follow. Tips like clearing the clutter and making use of light colours are nothing new, and when doing what you’re supposed to do to add visual space and style, the end result can be quite trendy.

This is certainly no different when it comes to the small kitchen. Being a work space, a certain amount of legroom and mobility is required. But seeing as the kitchen is also known as a social area, one cannot overlook the comfort- and beauty factors.

But not to stress, for we have gathered 19 kitchens for your viewing pleasure – these beauties may be small, but they certainly know what they’re doing when it comes to colours, materials, modern design, and layout.

Enjoy being inspired!