​19 photos of small but modern kitchens

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Kitchen
When it comes to living small, there are a bunch of rules one needs to follow. Tips like clearing the clutter and making use of light colours are nothing new, and when doing what you’re supposed to do to add visual space and style, the end result can be quite trendy. 

This is certainly no different when it comes to the small kitchen. Being a work space, a certain amount of legroom and mobility is required. But seeing as the kitchen is also known as a social area, one cannot overlook the comfort- and beauty factors.

But not to stress, for we have gathered 19 kitchens for your viewing pleasure – these beauties may be small, but they certainly know what they’re doing when it comes to colours, materials, modern design, and layout.

Enjoy being inspired!

1. The right patterns can be a lifesaver; just be sure not to overdo it in a tiny space.

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

2. Light neutrals and natural light save this small kitchen/dining area from being gloomy.

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern kitchen
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

3. A sleek white, open breakfast counter that balances superbly with the warmer tones of the wood. Visual space is important in tiny areas.

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos

4. See how amazing mosaics can look in a small space – not too many areas though, or else it will look tiny and cramped.

Diseño de cocina, om-a arquitectura y diseño om-a arquitectura y diseño Kitchen
om-a arquitectura y diseño

om-a arquitectura y diseño
om-a arquitectura y diseño
om-a arquitectura y diseño

5. The galley layout is a great design for small kitchens, leaving you with ample storage space and adequate room for walking.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

6. Feel free to bring in some jovial tones into that small kitchen – this sunshine yellow works a treat.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

7. Glass – and lots of it – can open a space onto exteriors, letting both natural light and views into that small kitchen.

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

8. Scared your small kitchen might look bland? Opt for a striking backsplash and interesting lighting (they don’t take much space at all).

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

9. You can never go wrong with monochrome – just ensure the dark tones don’t overtake the white ones.

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal Metallic/Silver
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

10. A round table takes less space and looks softer on the eye – perfect for tiny areas.

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

11. Upper cabinets can help you out with storage – a crucial element in small spaces.

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

12. If it’s possible, use transparent materials as much as possible, like this glass wall/door that opens up onto the dining room.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Lots of drawers and cupboards, light colours, effective lighting, and a touch of pattern for detail – perfection!

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

14. A small table attached to your counter can serve up both working- and dining surfaces.

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

15. The incoming light makes these white cabinets sparkle, while the wooden dining area ensures a touch of texture and pattern.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. A tiny one-wall kitchen that effortlessly flows into the living area, linked up through pops of jovial colours – how stylish!

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

17. We love the combination of warm, earthy neutrals and fresh sunshine livening up this space.

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

18. Caramel-toned timber takes stylish control of the cabinetry and peninsula, resulting in a tranquil and spa-like look.

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

19. Less is definitely more with this clean design – check out the funky use of colour and tile patterns!

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Searching for some ideas for your blank kitchen wall? Let’s take a look at: Utilise that Empty Kitchen Wall!

What ideas would you like to incorporate in your small kitchen?

