15 ideas to light up the exterior of your home (that look great!)

Illumination is an important aspect of architectural design in the modern home. Planning needs to be perfect when decorating the interior and exterior, taking into consideration all factors that may hinder the lighting. Whether it’s natural sunshine, or lovely artificial lighting adding ambiance and romance to your home exterior, brilliant illumination is one way to ensure that our guests always feel welcomed by the friendly atmosphere of our home exterior. These 15 inspirational exterior lighting ideas will ensure that your guests always feel comfortable as they enter your home.
How amazing does this choice of lighting look, especially when combined with a cosy outdoor fireplace, which doubles up as a barbecue?
By incorporating some stylish lights to the walls of your home, you instantly revive the personality of your home exterior. Architects and designers love to plan the choice of lighting for an intimate ambiance.
Lighting is a great way to create a special atmosphere, your home doesn’t have to be boring and uninspired.
It’s amazing how a little revamp in lighting can make your garden and home look a lot more attractive and dramatic, and a lot less boring and unimaginative. Add some colourful lighting for that funky vibe too.
The lighting choice in this image is simple, but has an astounding effect on the materials and textures included in this terrace area. The stone walls creates a rustic setting, while the pool and deck is so inviting.
The round lamps create a fun and unique environment to this outdoor zone of the home. It’s an informal design that is accentuated by the informal pergola and dining area… almost like having a private picnic spot in your backyard.
You can also use brilliant and colourful lights to highlight the spaces around your home. This terrace sees illumination included on the floor and plants for a charming look.
The entrance to the home is one of those spaces that always needs perfect illumination to look great. How about these LED floor lights along the wall, it’s great for brightening up the area, but has a safety factor too.
Adequate lighting around a dark staircase is important to avoid accidents. So why not make your lighting fantastic too with recessed lights in the side walls?
Recessed lighting such as these can be hidden at the bottom of the walls and is exceptional to enhance the ambiance of an outdoor area. It’s decorative, but also adds value to the illumination of the area.
Combining recessed lights and wall lamps are great for both direct and indirect lighting, the environment will be instantly safer and more elegant too.
The effect of lighting on the façade of a home should enhance the safety of the environment, especially those corners close to the door. This image perfectly displays how lighting can make a home look fabulous when planned and placed in the correct manner.
Lining the walkway of the home with recessed floor lights such as these will illuminate your garden and path.
The front door of a home should always be brilliantly lit. This is to enhance the visibility of the keys as you open your door, but also as a security aspect. Add the lights to the ceiling for the best effect.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to pay special attention to the lighting of the pool area too. This includes the terrace itself, garden and also outdoor living space. Illumination will make the space usable at any time of day or night, so plan your lighting accurately.